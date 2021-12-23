Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad Included Brian Lara Muttiah Muralitharan Dale Steyn Simon Katich As New Support Staff Members

Kavya Maran’s IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad has announced its new support staff for the upcoming IPL 2022. Many veterans are included in this new list from Brian Lara to Dale Steyn.

The excitement of IPL 2022 has intensified. In the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, all the teams will be seen in a different style. While two new teams are joining the tournament this time, some old teams are also going to be seen in a new avatar. In this episode, Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad has added many big names to the support staff.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in many legendary players in their support staff from Brian Lara to Dale Steyn. The list also includes Muttiah Muralitharan, the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Apart from this, former India cricket Hemang Badani and Australian cricketer Simon Katich have also been included with him.

Brian Lara appointed batting coach

SRH, which won the 2016 IPL title, have appointed Caribbean legend Brian Lara as their batting coach. Apart from this, he will also play the role of strategic advisor. Legendary Lara, who scored a record 400 runs in Test cricket, has entered the IPL for the first time. Prior to this, he had never appeared in the IPL as a player or as a support staff.

Although he came in the 2011 IPL auction but he did not find any buyer. This time he will be seen in the camp of Orange Army. South African star pacer Dale Steyn has also been appointed as the team’s bowling coach. It is worth noting that VVS Laxman had quit as the mentor of the team after being made the NCA president.

Also, Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained Tom Moody as the head coach. Apart from this, Simon Katich has been appointed as the assistant coach and Hemang Badani as the fielding coach. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan has been appointed as the Strategy and Spin Bowling Coach.

Let us tell you that for IPL 2022, Hyderabad had retained three players. Two of them were such names which are young faces and were quite shocking too. The first name was that of captain Kane Williamson, who can once again be seen taking charge of the team in the upcoming season. Along with Kane, the team had retained young pacer Umran Malik from Jammu and Kashmir and Abdul Samad from Jammu.