Kaviya Marans all-rounder Jason Holder took 5 wickets in 17 balls West Indies won series vs England after 8 years

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard shared an unbeaten 32-ball 74 for the 5th wicket with Rovman Powell. Powell scored 35 not out. He hit one four and four sixes in his 17-ball innings.

West Indies beat England 3-2 in the 5-match T20I series. They defeated England by 17 runs in the last match of the series. All-rounder Jason Holder and left-arm spinner Akeel Hossain played an important role in his victory.

Jason Holder took 5 wickets for 27 runs in 2.5 overs. Jason Holder took 4 wickets in 4 balls in his third over. Holder did not get a chance to take the 5th wicket off 5 balls, as the entire England team was out.

Jason Holder bowled Saqib Mahmood for his fifth wicket. With this he joined the exclusive club of taking 4 wickets in 4 balls. Before him, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan and Curtis Camper had done this feat in T20 Internationals.

Jason Holder was also named Player of the Match and Player of the Series. Jason Holder was a part of Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. At the same time, Akeel Hussain gave 30 runs in 4 overs and showed the way to the pavilion to 4 England batsmen.

In this match played at the Kensington Oval ground in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies won the toss and decided to bat. He scored 179 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, the England team was all out for 162 runs in 19.5 overs. His 3 batsmen could not open the account. A total of 7 players could not touch the tens figure. It was due to James Vince, captain Moeen Ali and wicketkeeper Sam Billings that the team reached the score of 162.

James Vince scored 55 runs in 35 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six. Moeen Ali was dismissed after scoring 14 runs in 19 balls. Coming to bat at number six, Sam Billings scored 41 runs in 28 balls with the help of one four and two sixes.

Earlier, for the West Indies, opener Brandon King and Kyle Myers shared a 40-ball 59 partnership for the first wicket. Myers was dismissed for 31 runs in 19 balls. He hit 3 fours and 2 sixes.

However, Romario Shepherd, who came in his place, could not do anything amazing and got out after scoring 6 runs. Nicholas Pooran too could only score 21 runs in 24 balls. Brandon King was dismissed for 34 runs in 31 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes. Captain Kieron Pollard then shared an unbeaten 32-ball 74 for the 5th wicket with Rovman Powell.

Pollard made an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls with the help of one four and two sixes and Powell scored an unbeaten 35 off 17 balls with the help of one four and four sixes. For England, Adil Rashid took 2-2 wickets in 4 overs and Liam Livingstone gave 17-17 runs in 3 overs.

West Indies have won a bilateral T20I series of three or more matches against England after 8 years. Earlier in March 2014, they defeated England 2-1 in a 3-match series.