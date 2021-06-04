Kavya Aka Madalsa Sharma Wears 10-Kilos Heavy Lehenga For Wedding Scene, Says It Was A Challenge To Carry



Mumbai: Kavya and Vanraj within the Star Plus present Anupamaa are lastly married. The marriage monitor continued for days as Vanraj went lacking simply forward of his marriage. This adopted a large drama and chaos. However because the drama continued, Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma needed to act in a lehenga weighing 10 kilos and it was certainly not simple. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj Tells Kavya That She Should ‘Study To Behave’, How Will Kavya React To This?

In an interview, Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma talked about taking pictures the marriage sequence sporting this lehenga and stated that it was very difficult. “The lehenga I used to be sporting for my wedding ceremony weighed nearly 10 kilos. It was a problem, however I gave it my finest,” Madalsa Sharma stated. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj And Kavya Are Lastly Married However Shahs Will not Dwell With Them Now?

In the meantime, speaking in regards to the present, Vanraj and Kavya are lastly married. Regardless that Vanraj initially refused to marry her however when Anupama stated that he ought to do what he all the time needed to do and marry Kavya, he agreed to tie the knot. Now, within the upcoming episode, we’ll see that even after the wedding, Kavya has didn’t make a spot for herself within the household. Additional, Baa tells Kavya that for her Anupamaa will all the time be her daughter-in-law and no one can take her place. The Shahs can even refuse to reside with the newly-wed couple and can somewhat depart to reside with Anupamaa. Additionally Learn – TRP Report Week 21: Yeh Rishta Beats Anupamaa Once more to Seize The High Spot | Full Listing

Anupamaa options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Comply with this area for extra updates associated to Anupamaa.