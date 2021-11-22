Kavya fraudulently got the name Shah House, got the idea from Rakhi Dave; Anupama also took this step in anger – Watch Video

Anupamaa: In ‘Anupama’, Kavya shocks Baa, Toshu and Vanraj by deceiving her name at Shah House. At the same time, Anupama also took a big step on this.

Anupamaa: Star Plus’ famous serial ‘Anupama’ is making a lot of noise these days. These days the show continues to be at the forefront of the TRP race due to its twists and turns. Recently in ‘Anupama’ it was seen that Vanraj gets angry with Baa for insulting Bapuji. He doesn’t even allow Baa to step into the house. Although Ba exposes Kavya in front of Vanraj and Bapuji, Kavya starts raining on Ba and Anupama to save herself. Meanwhile, Vanraj asks Kavya to leave Shah House and stay somewhere else, to which Kavya flatly refuses to agree.

The video related to ‘Anupama’ is also becoming very viral on social media. This video has increased the excitement of the people four times. It is seen in the video that Kavya brings the papers of Shah House in front of the whole family and says that now this house is hers and she is not going to leave it and go anywhere.

Not only this, Kavya even told in front of the entire Shah family how she cleverly got the Shah House named after her. Kavya told that she did not get the idea of ​​getting the house named after her but from Kinjal’s mother Rakhi Dave. For this thing he first instigated Ba against Anupama. At the same time, coming in a hurry, Anupama also signed the paper without reading it. Kavya’s name was written on those papers, not Ba’s.

Kavya told that she also planned to get the same things done by Vanraj’s sister Dolly. First Vanraj provoked Dolly, due to which Dolly got angry and signed the paper without reading it. Similarly, he also got Vanraj to get the house in his name. Kavya told that in the name of insurance renewal, she got Vanraj to sign the paper and without reading Vanraj himself also signed it.

While Kavya took away their house from the Shah family by deceit, Anupama also left no stone unturned to tell Kavya the truth. Anupama said about this, “People in this family have quarrels and have also hurt, but did not cheat anyone. Cheating has happened only twice, first time by your V and today by you. What was the need to cheat, would have asked with love. Not only Baa and Bapuji, my children would also give you in alms.