Kawasaki unveils retro looking Z650RS cruiser bike that will compete with Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, read details

To compete with the Royal Enfield Interceptor in the cruiser bike segment, Kawasaki has introduced the retro looking Z650RS, read full details of price and features.

Japan’s leading automaker Kawasaki has introduced Z650RS, a retro version of its cruiser bike Z650, whose deliveries in India will start from the end of this year.

Keeping in mind the demand of retro bike in the market, the company has prepared this cruiser bike, in which the combination of hi-tech features and retro design will be seen.

Talking about the design of this bike, the company has given round shape rear view mirrors with round shape headlight in this retro looking bike. Apart from this, keeping in mind the retro look of the bike, it has been given a flat seat with a ribbed pattern.

To give a retro feel to the fuel tank of the bike, its tear drop shape has been made, with which the entire body and graphics on it have been made to give an old-fashioned feel.

Talking about the engine of this bike, the company has given 649 cc engine in it, which is a liquid cooled engine with parallel twin motor. This engine generates 67.3 bhp of power and 67 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Regarding the speed of this bike, the company claims that this bike provides a top speed of 191 kilometers per hour. Talking about the suspension and braking system of the bike, the company has given 300 mm disc in its front wheel and 220 mm disc brake in the rear with dual channel ABS system.

In the suspension of the bike, the company has given 41 mm telescopic front fork at the front and pre-load adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear.

According to the company, the delivery of this bike in India will be started by the first week of December but before that the company has started pre-booking of this bike.

Customers can book this bike by visiting the company’s official website or at select 29 dealerships. Talking about the price, the company has launched this bike with an initial price of Rs 6.65 lakh.

After entering the market, this cruiser bike from Kawasaki is believed to be competing with Royal Enfield’s Interceptor and Continental GT 650.