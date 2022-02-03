Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition Launched in India, Know Full Details From Price to Features

If you want to buy the special anniversary edition of Kawasaki launches Z650 RS, then read the complete details of this cruiser bike here.

Another new bike has been launched in India’s premium bike segment, which has been launched by Japanese two wheeler manufacturer Kawasaki and this bike has been named Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition.

The company has also given this bike a retro look using the unit design and color scheme with the latest features and specifications, which further enhances its attractiveness.

Chrome has also been used in the bike with an attractive dual color scheme, after which this bike looks like a premium bike of the 80s.

Talking about the engine and power of Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition, the company has given 649 cc engine in it which generates maximum power of 67.3 bhp and peak torque of 64 Nm and with this engine the company has 6 speed manual standard gearbox. Have given.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given 300 mm disc brake in its front wheel with 220 mm disc brake in the rear wheel.

Talking about the features of Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition, the company has added latest features like engine kill switch, fuel warning indicator, low oil indicator, fuel gauge, gear indicator, low battery indicator and pass light.

Talking about its price, the company has launched Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition with an initial price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Let us tell you that a variant of this bike is already present in India, which the company has introduced as a special anniversary edition.

The company has started pre-booking of this bike, if you want to buy this bike, then you can book it by visiting the company’s official website or Kawasaki dealership.

After its launch in India, this bike is expected to compete with premium cruiser bikes like Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Harley Davidson Street 750, Honda CBR 650, Suzuki V Storm 650 and Ducati Scrambler. .