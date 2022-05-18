Kayla Green’s mother call for murder charges in Westchester County teen’s stabbing death



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — There have been calls for for justice Tuesday in Westchester County after a highschool cheerleader was stabbed to death.

Lavern Gordon, the mother of 16-year-old Kayla Inexperienced, broke her silence at a rally outdoors Westchester County Courtroom.

Kayla was killed in Mount Vernon on April 8 after a parade celebrating her college’s basketball workforce. Police say a 15-year-old woman stabbed Kayla to death.

The suspect is charged with manslaughter, however Kayla’s mother and others are calling for murder charges.

“We’re damaged mentally, emotionally and bodily,” Gordon mentioned. “She got here to kill my daughter … I am not gonna cease till I get justice for my daughter.”

Prosecutors are usually not releasing a lot details about the suspect as a result of she is a minor.

The sufferer’s household has mentioned the suspect had a historical past of bullying Kayla.