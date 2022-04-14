Kayla Nicole, NFL star Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, rips Cam Newton over comments on women



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kayla Nicole, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kells, slammed NFL quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday for comments about the former Carolina Panthers player about women.

He was amazed at the “passion” of a woman being able to cook.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“This guy said you have to be able to cook and when to be quiet. Because his mom did. Choose, boy! Then date your mom,” he said in a video on Instagram, according to TMZ Sports.

Kayla Nicole then spread her comments on Twitter.

“The obsession with women’s cooking is really ridiculous. Because it feels like if your palate is so advanced date a Michelin star chef then bojo,” she wrote. “It’s fairly certain that the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s lived so long?

“It doesn’t really matter if he can cook – it’s just like he wants to cook for your hungry hippopotamus.”

Newton appeared on the podcast “Million Dollars Worth of Games” on Sunday The veteran quarterback was asked about his upbringing at the beginning of the show, and he started talking about his family and how he grew up with the “perfect example of what a man was” in his father.

“My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now, and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a family of three parents – my mother, my father and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman is. Not a bad thing. — -. A woman, “Newton said, had a” bad b —- “man who” saw the part “but” didn’t act the part. “

Shawn Payton says he tried to get the Giants to select Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft

“And this is a lot of women who are bad b —- es and I say ‘b —- es’ is not a way to demean a woman but to get away from the aesthetics of what they think is ‘boss’. A woman is managing her own affairs but she knows how to meet the needs of a man. You can’t cook. You don’t know when to shut up. You don’t know how to lead a man. “

Newton said he did not want to sit behind the mic and criticize women but wanted “men to start being men.”

“That Suka — shouldn’t be rewarded,” he added. “When a person carries himself, social media is intelligent, and it’s a hoax in real life. The money that every person gets, not every rich person is real, and I think in this kind of society misconceptions are being made now because a lot of people have money. , But they are not real people. “

His comments have upset NFL fans on social media.

Newton is an uncontrolled free agent. He joined the Carolina Panthers in the middle of the 2021 season.