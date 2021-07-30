Kaylee McKeown Wins 200-M Backstroke
Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the women’s 200 backstroke in 2 minutes 4.68 seconds, defeating Kylie Masse of Canada and Emily Seebohm of Australia.
Something was missing from the event: world record holder Regan Smith, who did not qualify because she was third in the US trials. It’s indicative of American depth, in this event and through the sport.
The two who beat her in June – Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon – were in first place to win a medal here, swimming either side of Seebohm, 29, who clocked the fastest qualifying time. She had previously finished fifth in the 100 backstroke.
(As for Smith, she finished her program, leaving Tokyo with a silver medal and a bronze medal.)
White, 21, was fourth in the 100 backstroke. The 200 backstroke was the only event for 18-year-old Bacon.
