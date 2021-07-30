Kaylee McKeown Wins 200-M Backstroke

Something was missing from the event: world record holder Regan Smith, who did not qualify because she was third in the US trials. It’s indicative of American depth, in this event and through the sport.

The two who beat her in June – Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon – were in first place to win a medal here, swimming either side of Seebohm, 29, who clocked the fastest qualifying time. She had previously finished fifth in the 100 backstroke.