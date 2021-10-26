KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asked this question related to ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, the contestant sitting on the hot seat gave a quick answer

Gujarat businessman Contestant Dhaval Nanda was sitting on the hotseat on the KBC show.

The show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is the favorite show of the audience. In such a situation, the popularity of TMKOC can be gauged from the fact that in season 13 of Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati, a question related to this show was also asked. The special thing is that when the question related to ‘Taarak Mehta’ came up in the KBC show, the contestant became very happy and even before getting four options, the answers kept on the lips confidently.

Gujarat businessman Contestant Dhaval Nanda was sitting on the hotseat on the KBC show. In such a situation, in the middle of the first stop, Amitabh Bachchan asked him a question related to Taarak Mehta. The question was – ‘Which character is that character in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who repeatedly says- ‘The world will shake’?’ On hearing this question, Dhaval Nanda starts giving a smile to Big B.

During this, there was an answer to the question on Dhaval’s mouth. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan gave options ‘A-Jethalal, B-Popatlal, C-Champaklal, D-Hathi Bhai’. In such a situation, smiling Dhaval gave the correct answer with confidence – Popatlal.

Hearing this answer of contestant Dhaval sitting on the hotseat, the audience started applauding. After the reply came from the front, as soon as there was applause, Amitabh Bachchan started looking at the audience all around. Because till now the answer to the question was not locked on the computer. At that time Amitabh kept looking at people only. In such a situation, the popularity of the Taarak Mehta show can be gauged.

Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan has also appeared in Asit Modi's popular show Taarak Mehta. Once on this show Amitabh Bachchan had come to promote his film. Amitabh Bachchan reached this show as 'Bhootnath'. In that episode of the show, Amitabh Bachchan was not seen before by the people of Gokuldham Society. At that time all the members of Gokuldham Society were terrified after hearing the voice of invisible 'Bhootnath'. But later Amitabh Bachchan appeared as 'Bhootnath'.