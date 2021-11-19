KBC 13 Amitabh Bachchan Asks Contestant To Go Back As He Asks Unusual Question Related To Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ is making a big splash on TV. The contestants not only play games with Amitabh Bachchan on the show but also share their heartfelt words with him. On Wednesday, along with adults, children also participated as contestants in Amitabh Bachchan’s show. In the show, a young contestant named Aradhya not only played a game with Amitabh Bachchan, but also interviewed him and asked him a lot of questions.

Aradhya Gupta told Amitabh Bachchan that he wants to become a television journalist when he grows up. In such a situation, he also expressed his desire to take an interview with Big B. Aradhya asked Amitabh Bachchan about his journey from childhood to his career and family. But Big B was surprised by the awkward question about Jaya Bachchan and asked her to go back.

Contestant Aradhya asked Amitabh Bachchan, “Your voice is recorded in Alexa. So when Jaya Aunty at home says ‘Alexa switch on the AC’ does Alexa respond or do you say ‘Yes ma’am? Big B was stunned by this question of the contestant. He replied to Aradhya saying, “Mr. TV Journalist, I don’t want to do any more interviews.”

Responding to Aradhya, Amitabh Bachchan further said, “Please leave my house and go back at this time. Man you are asking amazing questions.” Big B then explained to Aradhya that his AC was not connected to Alexa. Amitabh Bachchan said, “First of all, Alexa is not connected to the AC. In such a situation it is also impossible to have these things at home.

Let us tell you that the question of the contestants did not stop here. He also questioned Amitabh Bachchan about his height and asked, “Do you clean the fans of the house yourself?” Big B laughed at the question of the contestant and told that he does not do anything like this.