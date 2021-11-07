KBC 13 Amitabh Bachchan Asks For Work From Rohit Shetty Film Director Epic Reaction On It

Actor Akshay Kumar, actress Katrina Kaif and film director Rohit Shetty arrived for the promotion of ‘Sooryavanshi’ in Bollywood’s famous actor Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ on Friday. The cast played the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ game with Big B on the sets and shared some anecdotes from their personal lives as well. Apart from these, Amitabh Bachchan started asking for work from Rohit Shetty on the show itself and said that you work with big names.

Amitabh Bachchan complained to filmmaker Rohit Shetty for not casting him and said, “You always make blockbuster films and whatever casting you do, it is also a blockbuster. Have you ever thought that you should work with us too? We should also get a job sometime.” On this matter, Rohit Shetty folded his hands.

Rohit Shetty replied to Amitabh Bachchan saying, “Hey sir, you are embarrassing me.” At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan continued his point and said, “We have seen sir. Sometimes you feel that it means that we should get a small role sometime. We have seen there are big names, they are the ones you work with.”

Referring to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan further said, “Like Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are there and I will stand behind and show my hand. What should we do, or what are we not doing what these people are doing. Because Akshay and Katrina are definitely doing something which we are not doing. Only then are you working with them, let us know.”

Interrupting on Amitabh Bachchan’s talk, Akshay Kumar replied, “Sir, my own number has also come after 17 years.” Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan had complained to Farah Khan in the same way on the stage of KBC 13. Big B had said, “You never felt that you want to take me in your films too?”