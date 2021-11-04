KBC 13 Amitabh Bachchan Epic Reaction On Katrina Kaif As She Asks Could We Use Lifeline On Once Or For Every Question

Katrina Kaif asked Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ whether lifeline can be used only once or for every question?

Bollywood’s famous actor Amitabh Bachchan is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days with his program ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Every Friday the gathering of stars on Big B’s show. In such a situation, this Friday also Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will attend Amitabh Bachchan’s show. Some videos of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ related to him are also becoming fiercely viral on social media. In a video, Katrina Kaif was seen questioning Amitabh Bachchan regarding the lifeline. But Big B was stunned to hear his question.

Katrina Kaif asked Amitabh Bachchan, “Can we use every lifeline only once or will there be a lifeline for every question?” While Amitabh Bachchan was stunned after hearing this question of Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar burst into laughter. Not only this, the audience also started applauding his question.

Laughing at Katrina Kaif’s question, Akshay Kumar said, “Sir, this is a very interesting question. You have been doing this show for so many years but no one would have asked you this question. On the show, Amitabh Bachchan also questioned Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar about their preparation for the show.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “Katrina, how have you prepared?” Responding to him, the actress said, “Read history, read Bhugol and did a little Google search.” Big B asked the same question to Akshay, to which the actor said, “Main toh bas yun hi hoon sir, actually Katrina has come to win.” Let us tell you that on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, Katrina Kaif also spoke the dialogue of ‘Agneepath’ of Amitabh Bachchan.

Seeing Katrina Kaif’s style, Big B himself was impressed by her and said, “Kya baat hai ma’am, we have been kicked on the stomach.” Apart from this, let us tell you that Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the film ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Akshay Kumar. Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh will also be seen in important roles in this film.