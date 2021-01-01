kbc 13 amitabh bachchan: kbc 13: Amitabh Bachchan remembers veteran actor Dilip Kumar and says who drinks to endure fucking
After Odisha’s Swati Srilekha, Madhya Pradesh’s Nimish Ahirwar has made a hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Nimish Ahirwar is a Sub-Inspector by profession. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan mentions Nimish, she jumps for joy. Nimish then requests Amitabh Bachchan that she wants to talk to her husband once before starting the game. Then Big Bean found on the screen a video of Nimish and her husband playing in which both husband and wife are seen hugging and crying. Big B plays the video of the moment and talks about how inspiring it is for girls in his field because he is a subconscious by profession.
Amitabh jokes with Nimish that when he looked at Nimish for the last 2 days, he found her to be a shy, quiet woman. But she never thought she would become a police officer. Amitabh says he is scared now and salutes him before asking every question. Big B starts the game with a blink of an eye and she easily answers the Rs 10,000 question. Nimish also takes the help of 50-50 Lifeline. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan asks Nimish a question. Q: In which film does the character say, ‘Who should drink to endure Kambakht? Answer: Devdas Mukherjee.
After this, Amitabh Bachchan says that even though Shah Rukh Khan spoke this dialogue in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed ‘Devdas’, it was Dilip Kumar who popularized it for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan further says that the dialogue was narrated by veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Bimal Roy’s Hindi film in 1955, after which it became famous. Amitabh then narrates this famous dialogue of Dilip Kumar in his own style, ‘He who is a kambakht, he who endures drinks, I drink only so much that I can breathe.’ Speaking about Dilip Kumar, Big B says that we have lost him and this is a huge loss for the Hindi film industry.
