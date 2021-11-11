KBC 13 Amitabh Bachchan Taunted Kapil Sharma As He Had To Wait Due To Comedy King Said You Reached Here On Time

Amitabh Bachchan had to wait for four hours on the sets of KBC 13 because of Kapil Sharma. Disturbed by this, the actor also taunted the Comedy King.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is making a lot of noise on Sony TV these days with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Every Friday in Amitabh Bachchan’s show, a gathering of stars is decorated. Similarly, this week also the stars of Bollywood will be participating in the spectacular Friday, they are none other than the comedy king and Bollywood’s famous actor Sonu Sood. But before coming on the show, Kapil Sharma made Amitabh Bachchan wait for four hours. Disturbed by this, Amitabh Bachchan also taunted the Comedy King.

The video of Amitabh Bachchan and Kapil Sharma related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media. This video of Kapil and Big B has been shared by Sony TV itself from its Instagram account. According to Amitabh Bachchan, where Kapil Sharma was given 12 o’clock time to appear on the show, he reached there at 4:30.

Taunting Kapil Sharma on this matter, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Today you have come on time. You were supposed to meet us at 12 o’clock, but you reached here exactly at 4:30.” Kapil Sharma could not stop laughing after hearing this from Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Kapil Sharma also did dialogue in the style of Shatrughan Sinha on the show.

As soon as Sonu Sood asked Kapil Sharma in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, “What is your name Basanti?” Responding to this, Kapil Sharma said, “Basanti will be your brother-in-law.” Apart from this, Kapil Sharma left no stone unturned to imitate Amitabh Bachchan’s style on the show.

Kapil Sharma said, “If any guest comes to Bachchan’s house, he also gives these four options to him. Say, ‘Hello, will you drink tea, coffee, buttermilk or lemonade? Lemon tea, green tea or milk tea, but don’t look at me sir, I can’t help you any more.” Amitabh Bachchan himself could not stop laughing after seeing this acting of Kapil Sharma. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty came to the show last week for the promotion of ‘Sooryavanshi’.