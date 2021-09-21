KBC 13 Amitabh Bachchan Video: KBC 13 breaks all limits for flirting, Amitabh Bachchan says – Stop the show – KBC 13 contestants flirt with Amitabh Bachchan Big B asks producer to stop the show

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in the news these days for his quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ (KBC 13). Amitabh Bachchan has a lot of fun with the contestants who come to this game show. But a contestant who recently came to the game show started flirting with Amitabh Bachchan, after which Big B asked the show’s producer to stop shooting.

A promo of this episode has been shared on social media. In this video, Amitabh Bachchan is praising the neck of contestant Namrata Shah. This is followed by a funny flirtation between Namrata and Amitabh. After this Amitabh Bachchan says, ‘Producer, stop this show, I want to go for tea with Namrataji.’ Check out this funny video:



Another promo also shows humility in addition to the other two contestants. It shows humility dancing fast. Amitabh Bachchan asks him, ‘I have to walk so many times, I don’t feel dizzy.’ Answering this, she says, ‘If the eyes are fixed in one place, dizziness never occurs.’