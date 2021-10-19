KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan was seen dancing ‘Ballroom’ with Kriti Sanon, Big B started doing college and remembering the days of Kolkata

Every week in the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, fans meet some special guest. Recently Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy came on the show. Now in this ‘Fantastic Friday’, Kriti Sanon is going to appear on the show. This has been revealed by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram post. Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture in which Kriti Sanon is seen with him. The special thing is that while having fun on the show with Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan will remember his college days.

Actually, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen doing ballroom dance with Kriti on the show. In the picture shared by Big B on his post, Kriti and Amitabh are seen doing ballroom dance together. Sharing this picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption – ‘Ballroom dance with beautiful lady in red Kriti Sanon. Ahhh…remembered college days and Kolkata.’

By sharing this picture of himself with Kriti Sanon from the stage of KBC, Big B gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. Seeing which the fans are looking very excited. Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan completed his studies from Kolkata itself. At the same time, this city had given him the first job of his life. This is where he got his first salary.

In such a situation, Amitabh Bachchan considers Kolkata very special. Another reason for this is that Amitabh Bachchan’s wife and actress Jaya Bachchan is also from Kolkata. In such a situation, Kolkata has been very important in the life of Amitabh Bachchan. There are many incidents and old memories associated with Kolkata in his life. Let me tell you, some time ago, Hema Malini and director of the film Sholay, Ramesh Sippy came on the show. Sholay was re-unioned by Amitabh, Hema and Ramesh Sippy on the show and had a lot of fun.

The special guests who come on the show also get nervous after coming to KBC. Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy themselves had told about this. Hema Malini had told that she was very nervous before coming on the stage of KBC. At the same time, ‘Sholay’ director Ramesh Sippy also said that he too was very nervous.

