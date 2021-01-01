KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan’s funny revelation – the director thought I ran away from home to be a hero

Bollywood megastars are in the news these days due to their popular quiz shows. During these game shows, Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing interesting stories related to his life and movies. In the latest episode of KBC, there was a question related to Amitabh Bachchan’s first film ” (). On this, Big Bean told a funny story related to the film. The question asked the name of the film’s director and screenwriter. The correct answer was Khwaja Ahmed Abbas. Amitabh Bachchan said that the director had auditioned him for the film but when he asked Big B for his name, he was shocked to hear his last name. The director then asked Amitabh for his father’s name. When he was convinced that Amitabh was the son of famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, he immediately called Big B’s father. Amitabh Bachchan said that Khwaja Ahmed Abbas felt that Big B had run away from home to work in the film and his family had no idea. Abbas then asked Amitabh Bachchan to stay in the audition hall. Only after Amitabh’s father confirmed that he realized that his son was going to Mumbai to become an actor, only after casting him in the film ‘Sat Hindustani’. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film ‘Faces’ opposite Imran Hashmi. He will soon be seen in the films ‘Zhund’ and ‘Mede’. He has also acted in ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘The Intern’.