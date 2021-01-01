KBC 13 Ashish Krishna Suvarna Khod Sod: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 questions related to Bhojpuri industry Ashish Krishna Suvarna left – KBC 13: KBC 13: Ashish could not answer the question related to Bhojpuri song, won so much money

The August 26 episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ was started by Nimisha, a roverover contestant from Madhya Pradesh. But not being able to answer one question, she could not play the full game and could only win 3 lakh 20 thousand rupees. After this, Mumbai’s Ashish Krishna Suvarna sat on the hot seat and Amitabh Bachchan started playing with him.

Ashish works for a multinational company and has been working hard for the last 8 years to get into KBC. Ashish was playing a very good game. With the help of Lifelines, he reached the question of 12 lakh 50 rupees. Ashish was confident that he would play the next game as well, but when Big Bean asked him for a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh, Ashish stopped.



This question was related to a Bhojpuri film, but Ashish could not answer it. Ashish Krishna Suvarna knew the right answer to this question, but there was no lifeline and it was not right to take risks, so he left the game. Ashish left the show after winning Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand.



The question on which Ashish Krishna Suvarna left the game was:

Which duo made their music debut in the Bhojpuri film ‘Dangal’ with the famous song ‘Kashi Heele, Patna Heele’?

His options were- A) Nadeem-Shravan, B) Sajid-Wajid, C) Anand-Milind D) Laxmikant-Pyarelal

The correct answer was Nadeem-Shravan.

