KBC 13 Ashish Krishna Suvarna Khod Sod: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 questions related to Bhojpuri industry Ashish Krishna Suvarna left – KBC 13: KBC 13: Ashish could not answer the question related to Bhojpuri song, won so much money

KBC 13: Ashish could not answer the question related to Bhojpuri song, won so much money
This question was related to a Bhojpuri film, but Ashish could not answer it. Ashish Krishna Suvarna knew the right answer to this question, but there was no lifeline and it was not right to take risks, so he left the game. Ashish left the show after winning Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand.
The question on which Ashish Krishna Suvarna left the game was:
Which duo made their music debut in the Bhojpuri film ‘Dangal’ with the famous song ‘Kashi Heele, Patna Heele’?
His options were- A) Nadeem-Shravan, B) Sajid-Wajid, C) Anand-Milind D) Laxmikant-Pyarelal
The correct answer was Nadeem-Shravan.
