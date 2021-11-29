KBC 13 Celebration of 1000th Episodes : Shweta Nanda sitting on the hot seat, granddaughter Navya Naveli asked a question to Amitabh

The historic moment of Kaun Banega Crorepati is being celebrated. The show KBC is completing its 1000th episode on 3rd December. On this special occasion, Amitabh Bachchan called his family on the stage of KBC. During this, not only daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda came from Big B’s house, but both also played games sitting on the hotseat.

A promo has surfaced from the show in which Amitabh Bachchan says- Ladies and gentlemen KBC is completing its 1000 episodes. On this special occasion, we thought of getting the family involved.

It is shown in the video, this time granddaughter Navya questions Amitabh, who questions the contestants sitting on the hot seat in the show- ‘Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask how you have prepared for KBC, so today I am going to ask you. Want to ask how have you prepared for us?’

On this, Amitabh Bachchan says- ‘The questions will be straight like Jalebi and easy as a maze.’ In such a situation, Navya and Shweta say together – we are ready. Then Amitabh Bachchan says with enthusiasm- ‘Let’s play Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

This video shared from Sony’s Insta page has been captioned – ‘Bachchan family is coming on the beautiful occasion of 1000 episodes of KBC. Definitely be a part of this beautiful moment and don’t forget to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati, this Friday’s spectacular episode. 9 pm.

Earlier, John Abraham had also reached the show KBC. John recently came to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to promote his film. Here he shared many things related to his personal life. All the stars had a great time with the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan in the episode of Fantastic Friday. During this, Divya Khosla also appeared with John. On the show, Divya told that she has been watching Kaun Banega Crorepati since childhood and then she used to study in school.