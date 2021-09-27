kbc 13 Competitive drama for Rs 1 crore question: Savita play question for Rs 1 crore: The promo does not show whether Savita won the amount by answering the question of Rs 1 crore.

The 13th season of the popular TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (Kaun Banega Crorepati 13) has started. As always, this time too every contestant has a dream to reach the question of one crore rupees but only a few people can reach here. It has also been observed many times that the contestants got a little stuck before winning Rs 1 crore. A promo for the show has been shared recently. In it, host Amitabh Bachchan asks a female contestant a question of Rs one crore. However, it is not indicated whether she is able to give the correct answer.

In the promo you can see that Amitabh Bachchan is having fun with a contestant named Savita. He tells them, ‘You keep injecting people and when it’s time to take the injection yourself, you run away.’ On this Savita says, ‘Sir is not afraid to give injections, but they start to complete.’ After this Amitabh Bachchan asks him the 15th question for Rs 1 crore.





The promo did not show whether Savita could win the amount by answering the question of Rs 1 crore. The caption with the promo reads, ‘Meet an innocent nurse at KBC who will cross the line of dreams and reach the question of 1 crore. Can Savita G answer the 1 crore question correctly? The episode will air Sept. 28-29 at 9 p.m.

Before Savita in the show, Pranshu Tripathi, a maths teacher from Madhya Pradesh, has won Rs 50 lakh. However, he could not answer the question of one crore. As a result, he dropped out of the game show. Let us know that Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, is the only such contestant in ‘KBC 13’. Who made a winning amount of Rs 1 crore in his name.

