KBC 13 Contestant Exclusive Interview: Exclusive Interview of Jharkhand Youth and KBC 13 Contestant Gyan Raj Find out what Big BK took

Meeting Amitabh Bachchan is like a dream, usually he is ideal for the whole country. When I got a chance to talk to him face to face while sitting on the hotsheet, it was like a dream come true for me. It is to be mentioned that Gyan Raj, a young scientist and teacher from Jharkhand, became the first contestant of KBC-13. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times Online, he shared how he felt when he sat in front of the Big Beans on the hot seat. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan himself was amazed to learn about Dnyanraj’s accomplishments in life.Sitting on the hot sheet of KBC-13, Gyan Raj said that the experience of sitting in front of Amitabh Bachchan was amazing. Even at the age of 80, he was stunned to see his hard work. During the nearly 12-hour shoot, he noticed that even today’s youngsters can’t work as hard as Big B at this age. His daily routine can be an inspiration for today’s youth.

16 km from Ranchi. Gyan Raj, a resident of a remote naked village

Kaun Banega Crorepati-13 will start once from 23rd August. Gyan Raj, a resident of Nagdi village, 16 km from Ranchi, will be the first contestant to sit on the hot seat with Big Bean. Gyan Raj, who was selected as a young scientist in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team, topped the 12th board exams across Jharkhand.

Big B was also surprised by these qualities of the first contestant of KBC-13

On this success of Gyanraj, he got the opportunity to learn engineering from many higher education institutes across the country including ISRO. However, due to family circumstances, he obtained an engineering degree from BIT Mesra, Ranchi. After completing his education, Gyan Raj received offers from several large companies, but decided to use his abilities and talents for children in rural areas.

PM Modi’s advisor on how to become a children’s teacher

Gyan Raj was also selected for the team that guided Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gyanraj currently teaches the child at the Raj International School, founded by his parents, as well as training in robotics and drone building. Gyanraj’s dream is to increase the participation of Jharkhand students in ISRO. That is why they teach children in a new way.

Find out how Dnyanraj’s family shared this experience

His sister and mother also went to the studio to participate in KBC-13 with Gyan. The whole family is happy to meet Amitabh Bachchan. Her younger sister, who is doing her medical studies, says she had a great experience working with the biggest megastar of the century, Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Gyan Raj’s mother says that she is very proud to meet role model Amitabh Bachchan and her son about their success.

