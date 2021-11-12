KBC 13: Despite becoming a millionaire, you do not get full 1 crore, only so much money comes in hand..

The show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has been running for a long time. The reason behind this show being liked so much is that this show increases knowledge along with entertainment and gives a golden opportunity to the common people to become a millionaire. Every year a new season of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati arrives and people are very excited and are competing to register online. As the number comes up to the hositat, in which some are less and some go by winning more money. Some brilliant contestants even reach the question of 1 crore rupees, while some even touch the jackpot question of 7 crores.

Viewers watching the show through TV think that a person who wins a sum of Rs 1 crore becomes a millionaire and goes home with a briefcase, check in hand or online transfer of Rs 1 crore. While this does not happen. This time in KBC season 13 so far 3 people have become crorepati and have won 1 crore rupees from the show. Himani Bundela, Sahil Ahirwar and Geeta Singh won 1 crore from the show by sitting on the hotseat.

Do you know that only a few lakh rupees can come in the hands of the contestants after announcing the victory of Rs 1 crore in the show! Actually, whatever amount the contestant wins in the show, a large part of it is deducted as tax. The special thing is that it is the responsibility of the show organizers that the contestants should be given the money they won after deducting the tax. After winning the money, only about one third of the money goes to the contestants.

As per Income Tax Section 194B, a KBC contestant has to pay tax at 30 per cent of the winning amount. That is, if a KBC contestant wins Rs 1 crore in the show, then he has to pay Rs 30 lakh as tax. The matter does not stop there. After this the cess also has to be deducted. The amount earned in this way does not get any basic exemption in the tax slab.

In such a situation, 10 percent surcharge is also levied on the reward received more than 10 lakh rupees. Then comes Education Cess and Higher Education Cess. That is, if a person wins a reward of Rs 1 crore from Amitabh’s show KBC, then directly first 30 percent tax is deducted, then after that 10 percent surcharge is applicable, that is, 3 lakh rupees. After this a cess of 4 per cent is levied. Here an amount of Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand is deducted. Altogether Rs 34 lakh 20 thousand is deducted. At the same time, some rules and conditions also apply, so the winner of 1 crore can get only close to 65 lakh rupees.

The post KBC 13: Despite becoming a millionaire, I do not get full 1 crore, only so much money comes in my hand.. appeared first on Jansatta.

#KBC #millionaire #full #crore #money #hand