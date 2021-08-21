KBC 13 Dnyanraj reveals selection process: Special Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 First contestant Dnyanraj reveals the process of reaching the hot seat and why he is not allowed to wear blue shirt- ‘KBC 13’ contestant Dnyanraj reveals- Exam is taken before shooting, wearing blue No shirt made

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ is starting from 23rd August. It is everyone’s dream to get a chance to sit on the hot seat one day in front of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. When Gyanraj, a young scientist and teacher from Jharkhand, got the opportunity, he was overjoyed. Dnyanraj has become the first contestant to reach the hot seat of ‘KBC 13’.

Dnyanraj was very excited to sit on the hot seat and meet Amitabh Bachchan. He had planned to wear his favorite blue shirt for that special occasion. But he was surprised when the team asked him to wear a red shirt instead of a blue one. There was a special reason for this, which he revealed in an interview to Navbharat Times Online.



Ban on white and black clothing

Dnyanraj, meanwhile, said that the KBC 13 team had asked him and other contestants to bring at least 10-12 pairs of different types of clothes. It was also said that no one should wear black and white clothes.

Demanded 10-12 pairs of clothes

Dnyanraj said, ‘We were told not to bring white and black clothes. All who went there were asked to bring 10 to 12 pairs of clothes. You can bring more. After this, his team will decide who will wear the clothes.

Read: You can understand what it means to be Amitabh by listening to what the engineer sitting on the hot seat saw in KBC-13



Don’t wear a blue shirt

He further said, ‘When it was my turn, I wanted to wear this (blue) shirt. But the team gave this color to someone else. Right now in the promo I am seen wearing a red shirt. That shirt was given to me by the company. There was nothing red in the clothes I took. The shirt was given to me by the company as everyone wanted to be dressed in different colors to make it look different.



Had to go through these things before going on set

What happened before going on the set of ‘KBC 13’? Regarding this, Gyanraj said, ‘Before going to the set, you are kept in the hotel. We were 10 people and we were placed on different floors in a hotel. The RTPCR test is performed the next day. After that, put in quarantine for 3 days and then taken for a shoot on the fourth day. Asked to get ready for filming at 5.30am. We then reached the set, where we were tested again and then asked to sit in a room.



Faced these rounds

But what rounds did Gyanraj have to face to reach KBC 13? What were the things that made him join the 200 people selected from the 20 million people and then reach the hot seat of ‘KBC 13’? Explaining all this in detail, Gyanraj said that he has been selected from around 2 crore people. He said, ‘The selection started with 2 crore people. The first 40,000 people out of 2 crore were elected. After that 12 thousand of them were selected. Out of those 12,000, the jury selected 1,200 people. There were two people on the jury, who selected these 1200 people.

The first online GK and video round

These 1200 people were given the first GK round. In this they were given 30 minutes, in which 20 questions were asked. 20 seconds were given to answer each question. Your knowledge is tested in the GK round. This is followed by an online video round, in which all the information about you is asked. For example, your name, what do you do? Tell me about you Complete information of the contestants is obtained through these two rounds.

Exclusive Interview: Gyanraj Becomes First KBC 13 Contestant, Learn The Journey From Modi’s Scientific Advisor To Hot Seat

Personal interview round

These 1200 people are then called for a personal interview round (PIR) and the rounds take place in different places or cities. Dnyanraj said, “This time there were centers in Lucknow, Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai and Gwalior for the personal interview round, where 1200 selected people from different parts of the country were invited. There you are again given a general knowledge test so that you can see if you have taken help anywhere in the online GK round. There were two rounds – the first was the GK round, in which about 20 questions were asked.



The team has been in touch for 15 days

Dnyanraj further said that after a round of personal interviews, the jury selected 200 people. After this they were called to Mumbai in 10-10 pieces. He said, ‘For this you will get a call 10-15 days in advance that you have to come to Mumbai. From then on, people from the KBC team will be in touch with you every day and talk for at least 2-3 hours every day and try to find out more about you. She will try to get information that you could not provide.



Information is provided 10 days in advance

“The selected contestants are informed 10-15 days before they appear on TV. After this, a story of the contestant will be shown on TV. A team is sent home for that. In my case too, the team came from Mumbai and shot a two-day school promo.

