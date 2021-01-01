kbc 13 First crorepati Himani Bundela
Preparing to teach ‘mental mathematics’
He further said, ‘We will prepare them for UPSC, CPCS. I have taken the initiative to teach ‘mental mathematics’ to blind children. I want to set up my dad’s small business that has gone completely zero in the lockdown. I want to raise it again so that the future is secure.
Trying for 10 years
Talking about her readiness to appear in the show, Himanshi said, “I have been trying to come here for 10 years. I used to send messages but it was always pending. Then I started thinking that maybe the selection process will be a bit different, , So I thought it could happen now.I didn’t think I could sit in the hot seat.
Himanshi could not stop himself from the final question?
The episode has not aired yet and looking at the promo it seems that Himanshi is also trying the final question. She tells host Amitabh Bachchan, ‘I’m scared, if it’s wrong, but my mind is telling the answer, that’s the answer.’
#kbc #crorepati #Himani #Bundela
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.