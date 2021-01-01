KBC 13 Gyanraj loses game on this question: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Gyanraj loses game on 12th question and wins 3 lakh 20 thousand

On August 23, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ made its debut. Megastar and host of the show Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the studio audience and all the contestants. All the contestants seen in the first part played the Fastest Finger First – Triple Test round, in which they were asked three questions. Dnyanraj of Jharkhand sat on the hot seat answering these three questions in the shortest time and right.

Dnyanraj is a young scientist and teacher and also serves as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amitabh Bachchan started the game ‘KBC 13’ with Gyan Raj. He first told them all the rules of the game and the new lifeline and then the game started.



Dnyanraj continued to play easily. He used the first lifeline on the fifth question and all the lifelines ended with the 11th question. He had won Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand till the 10th question. But when Amitabh Bachchan asked Dnyanraj the 11th question for Rs 12 lakh 50 thousand, the whole game turned upside down. Dnyanraj could not give the correct answer and the winning amount was also halved.

The 11th question asked by Amitabh Bachchan to Dnyanraj was: In which language was the autobiographical Baburnama written?

The correct answer is Chagatai language, while Gyanraj said ‘Uighur’, which was the wrong answer. As a result, Dnyanraj could win only Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand. Contestant Dr. Neha Bathla sat on the hot seat after Gyanraj. She was able to play the game up to 2 questions which will go ahead on August 24th.

