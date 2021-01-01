KBC 13 Gyanraj loses game on this question: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Gyanraj loses game on 12th question and wins 3 lakh 20 thousand
Read: Unique: ‘KBC 13’ contestant Gyanraj reveals – Tested before shoot, don’t wear blue shirt
Dnyanraj continued to play easily. He used the first lifeline on the fifth question and all the lifelines ended with the 11th question. He had won Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand till the 10th question. But when Amitabh Bachchan asked Dnyanraj the 11th question for Rs 12 lakh 50 thousand, the whole game turned upside down. Dnyanraj could not give the correct answer and the winning amount was also halved.
The 11th question asked by Amitabh Bachchan to Dnyanraj was: In which language was the autobiographical Baburnama written?
Read: You can understand what it means to be Amitabh by listening to what the engineer sitting on the hot seat saw in KBC-13
The correct answer is Chagatai language, while Gyanraj said ‘Uighur’, which was the wrong answer. As a result, Dnyanraj could win only Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand. Contestant Dr. Neha Bathla sat on the hot seat after Gyanraj. She was able to play the game up to 2 questions which will go ahead on August 24th.
#KBC #Gyanraj #loses #game #question #Kaun #Banega #Crorepati #contestant #Gyanraj #loses #game #12th #question #wins #lakh #thousand
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.