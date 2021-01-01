KBC 13 Himani Bundela Rs 7 crore Question Answer: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Himani Bundela could not answer this question of Rs 7 crore Know the correct answer- KBC 13: 7 crore could not answer the question asked Himani Bunde, still did this feat!
Amitabh Bachchan asks Himani for Rs 7 crore:
What was the title of that dissertation that Dr. B. R. Ambedkar presented to the London School of Economics for which he received his doctorate in 1923?
It had 4 options-
A. The Want and Means of India
B. The problem of rupee
C. National Dividends of India
D. Law and Attorney
The correct answer was- B. Rupee problem
Himani Bundela was asked a question of Rs 1 crore, to which Himani Bundela gave the correct answer:
Which of these pseudonyms was used by Noor Inayat Khan while working as a British spy in France during World War II?
His options were-
A. Vera Atkins
B. Christina Scarbeck
C. Julian Eisner
D. Jean-Marie Rainier
