KBC 13: Hussain Vohra was forced to quit on this 1 crore question of Amitabh Bachchan, do you know the correct answer to the 15th question?

Maharashtra businessman Hussain Vohra was unable to answer the question of Rs 1 crore. Hussain Vohra meanwhile impressed Amitabh Bachchan so much that Big B even gave him the name ‘Mr Google’.

In the popular show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 13, so far many contestants have reached the question of one crore. But all the contestants get stuck on the 15th question of one crore and leave the show. The same happened with KBC contestant Hussain Vohra. Hussain performed brilliantly and won Rs 50 lakh. But got stuck on the question of one crore.

Hussain Vohra, a resident of Maharashtra, could not answer the question of Rs 1 crore. However, Amitabh Bachchan was so impressed with him that he named him ‘Mr Google’. Hussain Vohra used his life lines to answer several questions during the game. In such a situation, he had no lifeline left in the end. In such a situation, Hussain decided to quit the game of KBC 13.

The one crore question asked by Amitabh Bachchan to Hussain Vohra was- ‘Which of the eight Hazari mountain peaks has the lowest height, but was successfully climbed later?’ In this question, options are given- A) Nanga Parbat, B) Annapurna, C) Gasherbrum 1, D) Shishapangma. The correct answer to this question is- D) Shishapangma.

Hussain thought it better to quit the show by not answering it and went on to win 50 lakh rupees. Let us tell you, in the upcoming episode, Hema Malini will be seen sitting on the hot seat of KBC 13 along with Amitabh Bachchan. Actually, 46 years have been completed for ‘Sholay’. In such a situation, Hema Malini will come on the show with film director Ramesh Sippy for celebrations on the stage of KBC. (What is your name Basanti? Amitabh Bachchan asked the question in KBC, then Hema Malini replied like this)

Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen doing ‘Sholay’ re-union in the show. During this, Amitabh and Hema will speak while exchanging funny dialogues from the film Sholay, which will be quite fun to hear. Hema Malini will also be seen speaking the masculine dialogues of Dharmendra and Amitabh.