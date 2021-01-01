KBC 13 Kalpana Dutta Rs 25 lakh Question: Who will become a millionaire 13 Rs 25 lakh Question that Kalpana Dutta failed to answer Correct Answer

On Thursday, September 9, Maharashtra’s Kalpana Datta sat on the hot seat in the episode ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Kalpana Datta is currently a housewife and before that she was the sales head of a company. Kalpana Dutta played a great game with the help of 4 lifelines. He cleverly answered all the questions asked by the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Kalpana Dutta had comfortably won Rs 1.60 lakh without the help of Lifeline, but as the next question became difficult, she had to take the help of Lifeline. For the twelfth question, Kalpana Dutta used her last remaining lifeline. With the help of this, she managed to win 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees.



Kalpana Datta could have easily won Rs 25 lakh, but she did not have a lifeline balance and if the answer was wrong, she would have lost half of the amount she won. So he left the game on a 25 lakh question.

Amitabh Bachchan had demanded Rs 25 lakh from Kalpana Dutta:

Which country became the only country in the world to have both Prime Minister and President in office after Kaya Kalla took over as Prime Minister in January 2021?

His options were- A) Eritrea B) Estonia C) Latvia D) Lithuania

The correct answer was- b) Estonia

Kalpana Datta seemed confused about the answer to this question. So instead of taking risks and losing money, he quit the game.