KBC 13 Kalpana Dutta Rs 25 lakh Question: Who will become a millionaire 13 Rs 25 lakh Question that Kalpana Dutta failed to answer Correct Answer
Read: KBC 13:50 Tushar Bhardwaj quits the game on this question, do you know the answer?
Kalpana Datta could have easily won Rs 25 lakh, but she did not have a lifeline balance and if the answer was wrong, she would have lost half of the amount she won. So he left the game on a 25 lakh question.
Amitabh Bachchan had demanded Rs 25 lakh from Kalpana Dutta:
Which country became the only country in the world to have both Prime Minister and President in office after Kaya Kalla took over as Prime Minister in January 2021?
His options were- A) Eritrea B) Estonia C) Latvia D) Lithuania
The correct answer was- b) Estonia
Kalpana Datta seemed confused about the answer to this question. So instead of taking risks and losing money, he quit the game.
#KBC #Kalpana #Dutta #lakh #Question #millionaire #lakh #Question #Kalpana #Dutta #failed #answer #Correct #Answer
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.