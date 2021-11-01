KBC 13: Katrina Kaif dances with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar gives big ba surprise on his song

Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif will be seen grooving to Raveena Tandon’s famous song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be seen talking about his journey in films.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Actor Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty are coming as guests on Amitabh Bachchan’s show this week in the episode ‘Fantastic Friday’. Keeping in view of Diwali, this time the set has been decorated very well and the audience is also going to see a lot of fun. Akshay Katrina is coming to KBC 13 for the promotion of his film Sooryavanshi.

In the show, a video of Katrina Kaif will be shown to the audience in which she is seen cleaning the set of Sooryavanshi. Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif will also be seen grooving to Raveena Tandon’s famous song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be seen talking about his journey in films. Akshay Kumar is also going to dance on the song ‘Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s film Yaarana. The jacket that Amitabh wore in this song was discussed a lot. Akshay Kumar also comes to the set wearing the same jacket, seeing that Amitabh Bachchan is filled with surprise. There are many small lights in Akshay Kumar’s jacket and wearing the same, he dances to Amitabh’s song.

KBC director Arun Seshakumar told our affiliate website The Indian Express, ‘Akshay went backstage and came back wearing a light jacket. Amit ji notices that Akshay is wearing a jacket with a battery. He tells that he had to wear a 220 watt jacket in the shooting of the song, which also had a live wire attached to it.

Rohit Shetty will be seen getting Amitabh Bachchan to sign a blog written on his mother and he will also request him to share some unheard things related to his father.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will donate the money won in the show to the Government of India website, ‘Bharat Ke Veer’. This website has been created to help the families of the soldiers who died during the service of the country. On the other hand, talking about Suryavanshi, this film is being released in theaters on November 5. The release of the film has been postponed several times due to the Kovid epidemic.