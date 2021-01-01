kbc 13: Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 crore winners, where are they now? Knows everything
Sanoj Raj
There were many millionaires in ‘KBC 11’. One of them is Sanoj Raj. Sanoj hails from Jehanabad in Bihar. Sanoj was preparing for IAS. Sanoj, 25, said he always wanted to be a part of KBC, but he would be happy until he passed the UPSC exam.
Babita Tade
Babita Tade was one of the winners of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’. Speaking to a web portal after her victory, Babita Tade said, ‘I want to build a pagoda and then save money for my children’s future. Also I want to help my school kids. Babita further says that I want to get a white filter and build a kitchen shed, as it is very difficult for her to cook food in the rainy season. Even after becoming a millionaire, Tade is still working as a cook in her school.
Gautam Kumar Jha
Gautam Kumar Jha of Bihar won Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 11’. Gautam Kumak Jha is a senior engineer in Railways. During the show, Jha had said that he wanted to use the money he got from the show to build a house in Patna. Gautam still works in the railways.
Ajit Kumar
Ajit Kumar, a resident of Hajipur, Bihar, won Rs 1 crore in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’. It is worth noting that Ajit Kumar was described by host Amitabh Bachchan as the best player of ‘KBC 11’. Ajit Kumar said he wanted to open a ‘rehabilitation center’ for the money he won in the show. According to reports, Ajit Kumar is now the jail superintendent.
Binita Jain
Binita Jain of Assam won Rs one crore. Jain works as a teacher in a coaching center and she said she will use the winning money from the show to plan her children’s future. He has recently inaugurated a dental clinic for his son.
Anamika Majumdar
Anamika Majumdar won Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 9’. Anamika is a social worker and she used the prize money she won at the show to improve her NGO. Anamika is still associated with social work today.
Megha Patil
Megha Patil was the big winner of ‘KBC 8’. Patil has survived cancer. Not much is known about him right now after joining KBC.
Achin and Sarthak Narula
Both Achin and Sarthak made history by becoming the first contestants to win Rs 7 crore on KBC 8. Both brothers attended the show to win money for their mother’s cancer treatment. Achin and Sarthak are currently running their own business.
Taj Mohammed Rangrez
Taj Mohammad Rangrez is a teacher by profession. He had won one crore rupees. He used the money he won to treat his daughter’s eyes and build a house. With the money he won, Taj also married two orphan girls. In 2016, Taj also acted in the film ‘Mere Desh Ki Beti’.
Feroz Fatima
Feroz Fatima won Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC Season 7’ and used the winning amount to pay off the huge debt taken by her family for her father’s treatment. Not much is known about Fatima after appearing on the show.
Sanmeet Kaur Sahni
Sanmeet Kaur Sahni is the first woman to win Rs 5 crore on KBC. He started his own clothing brand in Delhi in 2015 using the money he won. She is married to actor Manmeet Singh and lives in Mumbai.
Manoj Kumar Raina
Indian Railways employee Manoj Kumar Raina won Rs 1 crore in season 6. Not much is known about Raina after coming to the show.
Sushil Kumar
Sushil Kumar from Bihar won Rs 5 crore in KBC. Sushil, however, suddenly could not keep his fame and money in order and went on a diet of alcohol. Sushil Kumar is currently a teacher in a school in Bihar.
Anilkumar Sinha
Anilkumar Sinha is a bank employee by profession. Anil Kumar won Rs one crore in the show. He now runs a YouTube channel and helps people prepare for KBC.
Brajesh Dubey
Electrical engineer Brajesh Dubey won Rs one crore. Dubey is enjoying his life away from publicity these days.
Aram Taslim
Rahat Taslim won Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 4’. After his victory, Rahat started his own boutique business in Jharkhand.
Harshvardhan Navathe
Harshvardhan Navathe made history by becoming the first millionaire of KBC. After his victory, Navathe went to the UK to study at a business school. He is now working at a senior level in a multinational company and is married to famous Marathi actress Sarika Navathe.
