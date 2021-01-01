KBC 13 New Lifeline Updates: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Audience Poll Lifeline Studio returns with the audience but this has changed – ‘Audience Poll’ returns to KBC 13!

Amitabh Bachchan has been returning since August 23 with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. He is very excited about this new season and the audience is also looking forward to it. Eventually, they too will get a chance to win millions of rupees through ‘Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot’. Due to the Corona epidemic, many changes were made in the last, 12th season of ‘KBC’ and one lifeline (KBC 13 lifeline) was also removed.

But in the 13th season, that lifeline is coming back and it could turn the whole game around. This lifeline is ‘audience voting’. In ‘KBC 12’, the corona epidemic removed live viewers from the set and also ended the ‘audience pole lifeline’ lifeline. In its place a new lifeline was launched, called ‘Video a Friend’, in which contestants sitting in the hot seat can take the help of friends sitting at home through digital means.



But now this lifeline has been removed and ‘spectator voting’ has been brought back. Now that the audience is back on set, of course, this lifeline will also be needed. Amitabh Bachchan is very happy with the return of this lifeline. In an interview to IANS, Amitabh Bachchan said that the last time he was linked to the show was when the audience was not a part of the show and it was because of him that the ‘Audience Poll’ lifeline was removed.

Amitabh said, ‘There have been big changes in other lifelines as well. I missed the audience so much. His energy is amazing. I’m glad the studio’s audience is back and there’s also ‘audience voting’.

We will tell you that in addition to ‘Audience Voting’, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ will have three more lifelines, in which 50:50, ask the experts and turn the question.

