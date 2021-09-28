KBC 13 Pankaj Tripathi Prateek Gandhi: In Pankaj Tripathi and Prateek Gandhi Kaun Banega Crorepati 13
Many will share stories
Not only this, Pankaj and Pratik will also share some of their personal stories and industry experiences with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Adding a dash of entertainment to the episode, the symbol will be seen performing a skit called ‘Mohan Ka Masala’.
Strange quiz with Big Beans
The symbol will also play a fun quiz with Big Bean where he will be seen asking the host some interesting questions. The spectacular Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will air on October 1 at 9 p.m.
