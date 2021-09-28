KBC 13 Pankaj Tripathi Prateek Gandhi: In Pankaj Tripathi and Prateek Gandhi Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will feature veteran actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Prateek Gandhi. The cast will be seen in a different style with the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan. Both will play games for a social cause that supports them.

The money won in the game will be donated by Pankaj Tripathi to Pandit Banaras Tiwari Hemanwanti Devi Foundation and Prateek Gandhi to Mukul Trust. While taking charge of the hotseat, both actors will be seen playing the game with confidence and enthusiasm.



Prateek Gandhi, Pankaj Tripathi and Amitabh Bachchan



Many will share stories

Not only this, Pankaj and Pratik will also share some of their personal stories and industry experiences with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Adding a dash of entertainment to the episode, the symbol will be seen performing a skit called ‘Mohan Ka Masala’.



Strange quiz with Big Beans

The symbol will also play a fun quiz with Big Bean where he will be seen asking the host some interesting questions. The spectacular Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will air on October 1 at 9 p.m.