KBC 13 Promo Controversy, created a ruckus Amitabh Bachchan Promo removed due to controversy Know what’s the matter

A promo from the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ had surfaced, due to which a controversy arose. It was shown in the promo that a girl standing in front of Amitabh Bachchan claims that she can smell any book and read it. After this promo was on air, an objection was lodged on behalf of Narendra Nayak, a resident of Mangalore. In such a situation, the person also wrote an open letter against it. Since then the channel got this promo removed due to this letter. At the same time, some scenes of the episode were also stopped from going on air.

Actually, this promo was related to ‘Mid Brain Activation’. A related promo was released for the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. But after the objection was registered, the channel cut many scenes of this episode and put it on air.

In an episode of KBC 13, when this promo was released regarding ‘Mid Brain Activation’, in which a girl is standing in front of host Amitabh Bachchan, who is blindfolded. During this, the girl claims that she can smell the book and tell what is written in it. As soon as the release of this promo, the President of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, Narendra Nayak objected to this promo of ‘KBC 13’.

Narendra Nayak in his open letter to Sony channel said- ‘Mid brain activation is used to fool parents of children. Showing it on National TV in this way would mean promoting it. This can ridicule us in the society. People’s reactions also started coming on this post of Narendra Nayak written on social media. When the channel caught sight of this viral post, this part was removed.

In his letter, he also mentioned that telling that girl in front of the camera that ‘she knows by smelling what is written in the book’, is a kind of scam. Scientist has also denied this. Let us tell you that Narendra Nayak, who is very active on social media, lives in Mangalore and talks openly on the things that confuse the society. Since then, the channel has clarified this in one of its official statements and said that the channel will take care of all these things from now on. In such cases the on-air will be done only after complete investigation and investigation.