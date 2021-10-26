KBC 13: Rajkummar Rao revealed about his 3rd second debut movie with Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon reacted like this

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Kriti Sanon are coming this week in the celebrity special episode ‘Shaandaar Friday’ of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. In the recent promo of the show, it can be seen that Amitabh Bachchan is introducing both the actors in a powerful manner. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao makes a disclosure about his debut in Bollywood.

As soon as Rajkumar Rao comes on the stage of KBC, he starts touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan, on which Amitabh stops him. After this Rajkumar Rao takes Amitabh Bachchan in front of a camera and asks him to look at that camera for 5 seconds. Amitabh obeys him and does this and then asks him, ‘What does this mean?’

In response, Rajkumar says, ‘In my first film, I did a three-second role. I was in ‘Rann’ and people will not even remember. I had this greed that if you are in that film, then I will get a chance to do scenes with you, but I did not get it there. So I thought today instead of three seconds, if I can share the screen with you for 5 seconds.

Amitabh Bachchan does not remember that Rajkumar Rao was also in the film, after which Kriti Sanon says, ‘One second, it said that you said it to AB ji bulane ko.’ On this, Rajkumar said, ‘AB…AB.. because sir has been my co-actor, neither what if he didn’t know that I was in the film.’ Amitabh Bachchan says, ‘What is in AB. AB is my name and what is my name.’

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be seen in ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’, releasing on October 29. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in important roles. Talking about Kriti Sanon’s upcoming films, recently she has finished shooting for Adipurush in which she is playing the role of Sita. At the same time, some upcoming films of Amitabh Bachchan are – Brahmastra, The Intern, Good Bye and a film by Prabhas whose name is yet to be decided.