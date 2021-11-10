KBC 13: The contestant was stuck on this question of 7 crores, was forced to quit from Amitabh’s show; You know the correct answer?

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is one such show which makes a common man special from ‘Aam’. The one who sits once on the hot seat of KBC never has to leave empty handed. Recently, homemaker Geeta Singh Gaur appeared in front of Amitabh Bachchan on KBC’s show. While crossing each stage, Geeta Singh first won one crore rupees and then reached the question of 7 crores. But Geeta got stuck on the jackpot question of 7 crores.

In fact, Geeta Singh was asked on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati – ‘Who among these is not one of the names of three grandsons of Akbar, who were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests? ‘ The options were given – ‘Don Felipe, Don Herrick, Don Corles, Don Francisco.’

When Geeta Singh did not understand the correct answer to this question, then she thought it right to quit the show. After leaving the show, he selected Don Herricks, which was the wrong answer. Later Amitabh Bachchan told that the correct answer is Don Francisco.

Jeevan ki ek inning apnon ke liye jeene ke baad, ab second inning apni icchaon ke liye jeene ki soch rakhne wali Madhya Pradesh se aayi Geeta Singh jeet gayi hain ₹1 crore, par kya woh ₹7 crore jeet paayengi? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KBC, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf sony par. pic.twitter.com/392Mycnejp — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 8, 2021

Let me tell you, Geeta went on to win 1 crore rupees from the show Kaun Banega Crorepati. As a common housewife, Geeta Singh made many sacrifices in her life. He continued his studies while adjusting many things in his house. After completing all the household chores, Geeta used to take time for herself and study till late at night. Earlier on the show Himanshi Bundela had won 1 crore in KBC 13. At the same time, Sahil Ahirwar became the second crorepati of this season of KBC.

Himani, the first crorepati of this season, had told at that time that he had disconnected the calls of KBC people when he was inviting them to come on the show. During this, KBC makers were trying to talk to Himani and were trying to tell her the process of moving forward. But Himani was not even picking up his phone.

The post KBC 13: The contestant was stuck on this question of 7 crores, Amitabh was forced to quit the show; You know the correct answer? appeared first on Jansatta.



#KBC #contestant #stuck #question #crores #forced #quit #Amitabhs #show #correct #answer