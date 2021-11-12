KBC 13: With the remaining lifeline, the contestant could have reached the question of 1 crore, left the hot seat on the question of 50 lakhs!

The show KBC 13 is the favorite show of the audience. Whoever once sits on the ‘hot seat’ of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ takes something from this show. There is also a chance to meet Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan’s show has remained the favorite show of the audience for this reason for so many years. With the help of your intelligence, you can take crores of rupees from here.

At the same time, life lines are also available here as a help. But many times such a time comes in the game that the contestant is not able to use that life line even if he wants. Something similar happened with Jayshreeba, the contestant of the KBC show. Jayshreeba was leading the game so smoothly that she didn’t use any lifelines in the second half.

In such a situation, Amitabh Bachchan was very impressed with him. Gradually, Jayshreeba reached the 14th question. With this question of 50 lakhs, he had one lifeline left. That is, if she did not know the answer to this question, then she could have answered using this lifeline and could even touch the question of 1 crore.

But then suddenly on the 14th question, Jayshreeba took a startling decision. When Jayshreeba announced this decision, Bigby was also surprised. At that time the contestants had 50-50 lifelines. At the same time the question was asked- ‘What is the name of the biggest butterfly of India?’ The options were given for A) Southern Birdwing, B) Golden Birdwing, C) Common Windmill, D) Great Windmill.

But Jayshreeba did not know the answer to this question at all. In such a situation, he decided to quit the show. He took this decision when he did not even use Lifeline. In such a situation, Jayshreeba left that lifeline on KBC like this. At the same time, he won an amount of 25 lakh rupees from the show.

