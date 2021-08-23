KBC 13th question Dr. Neha fails to answer: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Dr. Neha quits the game Asked Rs 25 lakh for the 13th question Here is the correct answer – KBC 13: 25 lakh asked This question could not be answered

In the August 24 episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, Dr. Neha Bathla was sitting on the hot seat. Host Amitabh Bachchan started the 13th season on August 23 with the first contestant Gyanraj. But Dnyanraj could only win 3 lakh 20 thousand rupees. Dr. Neha was sitting on the hot seat after him, but after playing 2 questions, the hooter rang.

In the August 25 episode, Amitabh Bachchan took the game forward with Dr. Neha. Neha is a veterinarian by profession and she came to KBC 13 with her father-in-law. Neha played a great game and even impressed Amitabh Bachchan with her knowledge.



Read: KBC 13: Competitor Gyanaraja, who got stuck answering this question incorrectly, lost half the amount



He used the first lifeline on a question of Rs 10,000. After that, he crossed the Rs 3 lakh 20 mark without a lifeline. Until the twelfth question comes up, ask your last lifeline i.e. experts. With the help of this, Dr. Neha won 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees.

Unique: ‘KBC 13’ contestant Gyan Raj tells what he had to go through before going on set

Leave it to the 13th question, the amount was 25 lakhs

But Dr. Neha got stuck on the 13th question asking for Rs 25 lakh. He did not know the correct answer to the question asked by Amitabh Bachchan. Since there was no lifeline balance and the wrong answer would have significantly reduced the amount they won, so they canceled the game show.

The 13th question asked by Amitabh Bachchan was:

Former Commonwealth Games gold medalist Susan Iticheria is the mother of which Commonwealth Games gold medalist?

Jwala Gutta, Anju Bobby George, Deepika Pallikal, Ashwini Ponnappa were his options.

The correct answer was Deepika Pallikal.



Dr. Neha then sat on the Swati hot seat

After Neha left the game, contestant Swati Srilekha sat on the hot seat. He gave all the correct answers in the Fastest Finger First-Triple Test. But Swati used her two lifelines till the fifth question and won Rs 20,000 at the end of the episode. Swati will now play the next game in the August 25 episode.

