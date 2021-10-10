Kedar Jadhav career may end after this season after bad performance for SRH | Like a fly out of milk. Hindi News,

New Delhi: IPL 2021 is slowly moving towards the end now. The league stage matches are now over and the tournament has now reached its playoff matches. In this league, players from all over the world spread their glory by playing with different teams. At the same time, there are many players who try to make a comeback by performing well in the IPL after being removed from their country’s team. But there is also a veteran cricketer playing for Team India, for whom it can be the end of IPL career.

Is this cricketer’s career over?

For Kedar Jadhav, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, days are not going well in cricket. Jadhav played his last match for Team India in February last year and now captain Virat Kohli does not even like to take him in the team. Jadhav, who played consistently poorly for Team India, could not do much for his team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, after which he was dropped from the last matches of the tournament. Jadhav was given a place in their team by Hyderabad after being dropped from CSK last year, but now this team can also drop him next year and hardly any team will buy him next year.

Hyderabad’s performance is also shameful

Kedhar Jadhav’s team Sunrisers Hyderabad is also the worst playing team in IPL this year. Out of 14 matches, this team has to face defeat in 11 and this team has also been out of the playoff race. This is the first time in IPL history that Hyderabad team is at the bottom of the table. None of the players of this team did such a performance that could be discussed.

Out of the team as soon as Dhoni left

Let us inform that as long as former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain of the team, Kedhar Jadhav’s performance was amazing. Jadhav used to do wonders with the bat but he used to get important wickets for the team on the basis of his different action in between. Dhoni used to use Jadhav as a wicket-taker even during Kohli’s captaincy. But now he does not get a place in the team. In such a situation, now his career is in danger of ending.

