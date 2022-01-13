keegan petersen took brilliant catch cheteshwar pujara sunil gavaskar take dig Tabraiz Shamsi Watch Video India vs South Africa

Cheteshwar Pujara couldn’t enhance the rating of 9 runs on his second day. He performed a helpful innings of 43 runs within the first innings. After Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane additionally returned to the pavilion quickly after. He may solely rating one run.

The Indian innings bought off to a foul begin on the third day of the final Check of the 3-match collection towards South Africa. He misplaced the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara on the very second ball of the day. Cheteshwar Pujara was caught on leg lane by Keegan Pietersen off Marco Yanson. This wicket could have gone to Marko’s account, however Keegan Pietersen is being praised on social media for sending Pujara to the pavilion.

Keegan Peterson has achieved simply that. He took this catch of Cheteshwar Pujara whereas leaping to his proper within the air like Spider-Man. Pujara will certainly not be completely happy together with his shot. This supply from Marko was brief off size on the leg stump.

The ball got here as much as Pujara’s chest top. Pujara tries to play the ball to the leg facet, however hitting the globs, the ball goes to the left of the wicketkeeper. There stood Flying Peterson. He took a one-handed catch whereas diving into the air on his proper.

When Pietersen took the catch within the air, he was parallel to the bottom. Sunil Gavaskar, who was doing commentary at the moment, additionally turned a fan of Pietersen’s catch. He referred to as it one of the best catch.

Allow us to inform you that Gavaskar typically advocates leg slip in discussions on cricket. He additionally stated throughout the commentary, ‘Generally we now have the benefit of obeying the elders.’ Together with this, Sunil Gavaskar additionally praised the work of the cameraman.

Not solely this, South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi, who noticed Peterson taking a catch like this, couldn’t cease himself from praising him. Tabrez Shamsi tweeted and wrote, ‘Oh my goodness!!!! (Hey, God!!!!).’

