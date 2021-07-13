Keemstar and Coffeezilla claim FaZe ‘Teeqo’ was a victim in the SaveTheKids crypto scam

Entertainment News

A crypto scam that saw the elimination of one FaZe Clan member and the suspension of three others could well well now not be be as open and shut as beforehand believed. The initial backlash when the scam got right here to gentle used to be that Kay, Teeqo, Jarvis and Nikan had been all enthusiastic in a “pump and dump” plan to construct up participants to make investments in a token and withdraw their funds as soon as the price went up. An investigation by Coffeezilla and Keemstar could well well obtain exonorated Teeqo, nonetheless, as they stammer the mature FaZe Clan member did not pump and dump any funds for the reason that promotion and has suffered expansive within most losses.

New evidence uncovered by Keemstar and Coffeezilla, allegedly proves Teeqo’s innocence in FaZe SaveTheKids crypto scam

Taking to Twitter, every Coffeezilla and Keemstar claimed that suspended FaZe Clan member Teeqo used to be innocent and can obtain been caught in the crossfire after the scam went public. Exhibiting the transaction history of Teeqo’s crypto pockets, Coffeezilla concludes that Teeqo in my belief invested over $30,000 into the token and did not promote any of it even after the scam went public.

Keemstar and Coffeezilla every affirmed that since Teeqo by no scheme bought his tokens, it intended that he used to be ignorant of the pump and dump strategy his chums had been about to be aware.

Whereas now not all small print obtain been shared as of now, Mutahar and Coffeezilla who obtain utilized their investigation, will be releasing a video rapidly, covering all bases.

In the period in-between, fired FaZe Clan member, Kay, has launched a explain which garnered no sympathy from Coffeezilla or other contributors of the community.

“So this is the truth, alright? I lost money on SaveTheKids tokens, but what upsets me the most is that others had been hurt. We obtain uncovered well-known evidence which confirms that a dishonest person abused his believe with me to scam all americans. This person received my believe and the believe of my chums while accumulated encouraging us to be the public faces of those schemes. He then abused that believe to walk and alter the code magnificent sooner than open, leading to six-opt earnings for him and leaving the relaxation of us to blame.”

-Frazier “Kay” Khattri

Whereas the FaZe Clan has distanced itself from the events enthusiastic in the scam, the say is accumulated unfolding and the total evidence hasn’t advance to the fore as of now. It moreover remains to be considered whether or now not or now not Teeqo will be brought succor to the FaZe Clan at some level.

