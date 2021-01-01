‘Keep calm brother, don’t be insulted’ …

Highlights Asked not to make noise and swear, he stabbed

Police arrested two youths, aged 21 and 23, in the case

The two first beat the young man severely and then stabbed him.

Special Representative / Ranhaula

‘Brother, stay calm, don’t swear’ … After saying that, the young man was beaten first. Even after this, the mind was not satisfied, after which the young man was stabbed to death. One of the accused in the incident was caught by a local watchman with the help of the public and handed over to the police. A second suspect, who absconded at his behest, was arrested on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Dalip, 26, of Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was staying at a relative’s house in Tilak Enclave Part-1, Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Delhi and was working as a salesman in Pentagon Mall in Dwarka. The body was sent for postmortem after police informed the family.

According to police, the accused have been identified as 21-year-old Love Kumar alias Piyush, a resident of Mohan Garden, Sainik Enclave and 23-year-old Deepak alias Hrithik, of Faridkot in Punjab. At 11.30pm on Friday night, Ranhola police received a call that a young man had been killed in the main Gandhi Chowk, Mohan Garden. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot. A young man was seen covered in blood. He was rushed to DDU Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police spoke to eyewitnesses of the incident. He said he works as a watchman in Jaiswal Vatika, Uttam Nagar and around 11 pm he was standing in Gandhi Chowk after dinner, where he saw a boy beating another young man with blonde hair, meanwhile his accomplice took a knife and stabbed the young man several times. Times killed. The assailants tried to flee as soon as the young man fell down. They tried to stop and apprehended an assailant from the scene with the help of people.

Ranhola police registered a case of murder and interrogated the accused. He named him Love Kumar alias Piyush. It was revealed that he and his friend Deepak alias Hrithik were returning to Mohan Garden after celebrating a birthday party at Dwarka. They were in e-rickshaws. In which sat another young man, who was telling them not to shout and not to swear. The matter was disputed. When they all landed in Gandhi Chowk. The two then severely beat the young man and then stabbed him. CCTV footage of the area was examined during the investigation. The absconding accused Deepak alias Hrithik was arrested on that basis. Police also seized a knife used in the crime. Love Kumar is a salesman in a private company, while Deepak was working in a clothing store. He returned home last year and returned to Delhi this week in search of a job.