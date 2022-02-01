Keep Looking Young and Give Me Complex Sania Mirza Birthday Wish Husband Shoaib Malik 4 Decades In International Cricket

Sania Mirza Birthday Wish To Shoaib Malik: The way Sania Mirza’s husband and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik is active in international cricket even at the age of 40, he is no less than an example of many young cricketers.

Sania Mirza has wished husband and former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik on his birthday in a special way. He shared a picture on Instagram. In this, Shoaib Malik is seen taking a selfie inside a plane. Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik are also seen in the picture.

Born on November 15, 1986 in Mumbai, Sania Mirza wrote in the caption of the picture, ‘Happy birthday to you from us (Happy birthday to you from us), keep looking more young as you grow older and everyone else complex with me Keep giving.’

This post of Indian Tennis Sania Mirza is viral on social media. Many people have commented on this post including cricketer Suresh Raina, Zaheer Khan’s wife and actress Sagarika Ghatge, Romanian tennis player Andrea Mitu.

Sania Mirza recently announced her retirement plan after losing the women’s doubles match at the Australian Open. Sania Mirza then said, ‘This will be my last season. I don’t know if I will be able to play the whole season, but I want to play the whole season.

Let us tell you that Shoaib Malik, born on February 1, 1982 in Sialkot, Pakistani Punjab province, has played international cricket in the last 4 decades (1990, 2000, 2010, 2020). He made his international debut on 14 October 1999 in an ODI against West Indies.

He made his Test debut in August 2001 with a match against Bangladesh. He made his T20 International debut in August 2006 with a match against England. He is still a part of Pakistan’s T20 team. He also played for Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup held in 2021.

Shoaib Malik is a part of Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League 2022. The way he is active in international cricket even at the age of 40, he is no less than an example of many young cricketers. Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik on 12 April 2010. Sania gave birth to son Izhaan on 31 October 2018.