Keep Smartphones Safe: How to Avoid Malware and Viruses in the Age of Online Fraud, Fraud and Keep Data Safe? Learn

Almost everyone needs a smartphone in the digital age. Smartphones make many tasks easier. Along with this, we also keep many important things saved in our smartphone. The smartphone is not protected even by some of its mistakes. In such a situation, it is more important that we keep our smartphone safe from online fraud, fraud, malware and virus. To avoid all this, you will be given information about some steps. Which you can use to keep your phone safe.

Do not save password

It is often seen that each account in the smartphone has a different password. If you do not want to forget the password, then you save your password in the phone itself. Due to which sometimes your password and user ID can be known to third parties due to virus or malware coming. So do not keep your passwords saved in the phone. However it can be a big challenge how to remember so many passwords?

Don’t download restricted apps

If you want to protect your phone from viruses, as well as keep your data safe, then do not install any such app which is banned. Apart from this, you can check the app while downloading it. Also you can turn off the option to allow UNKNOWN sources by going to your phone settings. You can download apps from Google Play Store, Apple Store.

use a VPN

If you want security with ios then you should use VPN. VPN can give good security to Android users. By the way, you will get to see many vpn on the internet. But it is important to use a good vpn because with the wrong vpn your smartphone can be hacked even more.

Permission seeking apps

It is often seen that apps asking for permission are used. In which many permissions are taken on installing the app, none of which is required. You can keep these apps safe by not installing them.

Backup is required

No matter who the third party is, even if it is on the Google Store, it should not be backed up. Back up only on Google drive, hard disk or local storage.

Do not connect over open source wifi, your phone can be easily hacked. If you are not using wifi and bluetooth, then keep it tied.