Keep these 4 things in mind while using a smartphone, there may be no harm

Smartphone users should always keep in mind that features like Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth should be turned off after the work is over.

The trend of smartphones is increasing day by day. Most people spend most of their time on the smartphone. In such a situation, if someone’s phone gets damaged then he has to face a lot of problems. Because phones are used from shopping to banking. But sometimes the phone gets damaged due to our own mistakes. Know what those mistakes are.

Do not charge the mobile excessively

The mobile should be charged only when necessary. Do not charge the mobile when the battery is 50-60 percent. Doing so puts pressure on the battery and increases the chances of the battery getting damaged or blasted. Charge the phone only if the battery is 20 percent or less.

Turn off these features after the work is over

After finishing the work, do not forget to turn off the connectivity features like Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth in the mobile. Turning off these features also keeps the speed of the phone’s processor.

vibration mode

Use vibration mode only when it is most needed. While many people keep the vibration mode on all the time. Doing so drains the battery quickly. Battery life is reduced.

auto-brightness mode

The longer the screen on time, the quicker the battery will drain. To save the battery of the phone, the brightness should always be kept low. So use auto-brightness mode. It adjusts the brightness of the screen according to the light. This reduces battery consumption.