Keep these things in mind before transferring home loan slight mistake can be heavy

Apart from processing fee, application fee, there are many other charges during home loan transfer that are levied by your existing bank and the new bank. In such a situation, you can add all these expenses and compare it with the existing loan to see whether it is beneficial for you to transfer the loan.

Buying a house is like a dream for people. People buy houses with their savings and home loans. People buying a home through a home loan at times feel that they are being charged more interest and are not getting the right offers. Because of which many people want to transfer their home loan. However, some things must be kept in mind before getting a home loan transfer. Otherwise, even the slightest mistake in such a situation becomes heavy.

Before transferring your home loan from an existing bank to another bank, one should gather information about the interest rates. If there is a difference of 0.25 percent or more between the home loan rate of your existing bank and the home loan rate of another bank, then in this situation also the home loan transfer can be done. In this situation, you can save a significant amount in the amount you have to pay to the bank as a home loan.

Apart from this, it is also important to pay attention to the time period of the home loan installment. If your home loan outstanding balance is high and you want to pay the EMI for a longer period, then you can benefit from the home loan transfer situation. But if you want to transfer the home loan for a year or two, then in such a situation you will not get much benefit.

Apart from this, you can also ask your existing bank to reduce the interest rate. Many times banks give interest rate discounts to customers who pay EMIs on time.

You can take advantage of low interest rates during the festive season through home loan transfer. This reduces your EMI. You can also take advantage of top up with loan transfer. You can use it for any expense. If you want to transfer home loan, then you may need many documents like identity proof, address proof, salary slip and bank account of last 6 months for this.