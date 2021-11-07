Keep your phone safe in these five ways, problems like cyber crime will remain away
Smartphones contain bank account information, messages, pictures and many sensitive data. In such a situation, if you keep your information safe from hackers, then these methods can prove beneficial for you. With these five special ways, you can keep your phone safe.
The need of smartphone is more in today’s time, many important tasks are done by smartphone itself. Due to this, now smartphones have started coming in the market with better security. But in today’s time, with the increase in cyber crime, it has become a challenge to keep the security of your phone and essentials. Keeping your phone secure is a matter of concern especially in terms of privacy.
- lock your smartphone
Keeping your Android phone locked is one of the first and foremost things you should do to keep your Android phone secure. Apart from this, you can also keep the important things kept in your phone locked. For example, if you lose your phone and the device is locked, the security of your phone will remain intact.
- Download apps only from trusted sources
It is important that you download apps and games only from trusted sources so that no one can steal your information. Google Play Store is the store for Android phones. Installing the app from other places may leak your confidential information.
- use anti-virus software
Using anti-virus software will allow you to fix Android security issues. Because many times hackers can take your confidential information by sending virus. With some anti virus apps, you can remove malware and viruses and your information will be safe.
- keep your phone updated
It is important to update your Android smartphone to the latest version of the OS that is available for your device. Updating your smartphone and apps to the latest version reduces the risk of your device being attacked because many malware and bug vulnerabilities in older versions of software attack.
- keep changing your phone password
It is important that if your phone is locked, then keep changing its password so that there is no problem. By changing the password repeatedly, hackers cannot hack your phone. Even while saving the password of an application, utmost care should be taken so that no one can know about it.
