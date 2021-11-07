Keep your phone safe in these five ways, problems like cyber crime will remain away

Smartphones contain bank account information, messages, pictures and many sensitive data. In such a situation, if you keep your information safe from hackers, then these methods can prove beneficial for you. With these five special ways, you can keep your phone safe.

The need of smartphone is more in today’s time, many important tasks are done by smartphone itself. Due to this, now smartphones have started coming in the market with better security. But in today’s time, with the increase in cyber crime, it has become a challenge to keep the security of your phone and essentials. Keeping your phone secure is a matter of concern especially in terms of privacy.

lock your smartphone

Keeping your Android phone locked is one of the first and foremost things you should do to keep your Android phone secure. Apart from this, you can also keep the important things kept in your phone locked. For example, if you lose your phone and the device is locked, the security of your phone will remain intact. Download apps only from trusted sources

It is important that you download apps and games only from trusted sources so that no one can steal your information. Google Play Store is the store for Android phones. Installing the app from other places may leak your confidential information.

