Keeping the car safe in winter is very important, take care with these five easy tips

Winters are harsh in many parts of India, due to which not only the people are troubled but it becomes a challenge to keep the vehicles safe. As the temperature drops, it has a bad effect on many features of your vehicle. Due to which your car or vehicle may malfunction.

Winters are harsh in many parts of India, due to which not only the people are troubled but it becomes a challenge to keep the vehicles safe. As the temperature drops, it has a bad effect on many features of your vehicle. Due to which your car or vehicle may malfunction. In such a situation, it is very important to keep the car safe to protect it from this weather so that your car remains right in the midst of heavy cold. If you want to protect your car from cold then there is no need to worry because here you are being given information about keeping the car safe. Here are five ways you can protect your car from the cold.

Warm up the engine: In winter, it is often seen that the car or vehicle gets cold soon. To keep the car safe, it must be kept warm. So that your engine is completely ready while driving. This is one of the easiest methods and also considered the most effective. This not only heats the engine but also transports the oil to every corner of the powerplant. When the car is warmed up before driving, it starts working properly and there is no problem of any kind.

Tire tread depth: Often in winters, when the brakes are applied, the wet road causes the tires to slip, which can also upset the balance of the vehicle. In such a situation, it is very important to check the tires. Gripped tires keep the vehicle stable. Therefore, make sure the tires have at least 1.6 mm tread depth. If your tire is old and has lost its grip, you will need to replace your tires as well. Apart from this, even if the tire is not producing friction, it should be replaced.

Foglamp and Headlight: Fog or smog is the enemy of the driver. Therefore, check the headlight of your vehicle, if it is not working properly then it should be changed. If possible, you can also install fog lamps in your vehicle as it provides adequate illumination in winters.

Antifreeze: Antifreeze is added to the engine’s cooling system to prevent water from freezing and to keep water from lowering its freezing point. It also protects the engine from frozen water. Because if the water has frozen then it can have a bad effect on the engine of the vehicle. Therefore it should also be checked.

Read also: This electric scooter comes in less than 45,000, running 85km in a single charge, know about some other scooters like this

Battery Maintenance: Keeping car batteries safe during winters is considered very important. It is treated like common car problems. In most cases, this happens when the distilled water in the vehicle battery freezes and the desired chemical reaction cannot take place. This problem is very common in vehicles with old or bad batteries. Therefore, in winter, get the damaged battery repaired or a new battery can be installed in the vehicle so that there will be no problem in the features of your car running on battery.