Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson work with ‘surrogate agent’



Khloé Kardashian continued to research the surrogacy course of as she ready to have one other child with Tristan Thompson on Thursday’s episode of KUWTK.

The 36-year-old mom of True, three, already had made embryos however was informed by docs that she was too ‘high-risk’ to hold a being pregnant to time period.

Discovering somebody who met her {qualifications} was robust, Khloé lamented, though she was working with a ‘surrogate agent’ to seek out somebody who could be match for her household.

Trying by means of the candidates’ portfolios, she rejected some for minor issues, just like the music they preferred, anxious that it’d point out a particular way of life.

‘I’m simply satisfied that who you might be while you’re pregnant actually performs a job, the power that you simply’re passing on to a child,’ she informed Kim.

Kim, 40, had two youngsters with a surrogate and informed her sister to not fear about issues like that.

She’d solely ever spoken to her second surrogate on the cellphone, and Kanye did not meet her till she delivered their child.

‘Simply on paper?’ Khloé mentioned, shocked. ‘Shut up!’

‘The first time, we had the primary surrogate over for dinner with her youngsters,’ Kim remembered. ‘The second one, I used to be like, ”Certain.”

‘You bought a uterus, right here—take my child,’ Khloé joked.

Khloe and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, 30, organized an interview with a surrogacy therapist named Adam, calling him over Zoom from Kris Jenner’s residence in Palm Springs.

He requested them what they have been in search of, and puzzled how they’d really feel if the surrogate grew to become pregnant with multiples, and needed to cut back the quantity.

‘It is your child nevertheless it’s her physique, so she may terminate the being pregnant with any unplanned end result,’ Adam mentioned, surprising the pair.

‘I am undoubtedly getting freaked out because the questions go by,’ Khloé mentioned, nervous to surrender management over the result.

‘This can be a massive eye-opener,’ she informed Adam, saying she was ‘second-guessing issues.’

She talked to Kris, 65, about it that November, as her mother parsed her 2020 election poll.

‘Do you know that Kanye Omari West is on the official poll as vice-president?’ Kris marveled.

‘I feel Kim mentioned that was not correct, as a result of he isn’t somebody’s vice-president,’ Khloé replied.

She stuffed her in on what she’d been discovering out about surrogacy, and Kris requested, ‘So what is the subsequent step?’

‘Crying,’ Khloé mentioned. ‘It is far more overwhelming than I believed this course of was.’

Tristan urged her to attempt and belief the method and mentioned that it will all be ‘magic’ ultimately.

Whereas in Palm Springs, they referred to as True at residence and watched her brush her tooth, ruminating about the necessity to give her one other sibling.

‘I do assume that is the correct selection for us,’ Khloé affirmed. ‘However I am not gonna power it.’

She added in a confessional, ‘If I discover somebody within the subsequent yr, I am okay with that.’

Kim and Khloe additionally lastly unearthed the id of the author behind Nori’s Black Ebook throughout the season 20 episode titled Season Of Change.

The hilarious parody Instagram account imitated the voice of Kim’s seven-year-old daughter North West, and was so good they have been positive it was somebody of their circle.

To their shock, it was written by a complete stranger named Natalie Franklin, who they tracked down and flew in from her hometown to learn how she’d executed it.

‘She made up this persona, and fortunately, that is who North’s persona is,’ Kim marveled.

The hilarious entries discovered ‘Nori’ making enjoyable of Kim with quotes like, ‘Glad Mom’s Day Mommy. I am pleased with you and the hundreds of thousands of merchandise you launch on daily basis.’

‘Nori’ additionally joked about injuring herself at dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service, however being insured for $75 million, and poked enjoyable at her aunt Kourtney Kardashian, 42, for ‘not working.’

She additionally described teaching her sister Chicago, three, to smile extra in pics.

‘I requested Ms. Persona what must be executed for her to lastly serve face?’ that entry learn, making Kim suspicious that the ‘spot-on’ imitation was written by somebody who knew them.

She guessed that her buddies Jen Atkin, Stephanie Shepherd, or cousin Cici Bussey have been behind it, however all of them denied it.

Kim’s good friend Tracy Romulus, 41, advised they ship the perpetrator a KKW Magnificence press field to seek out out her handle, which is how they situated Natalie.

After she was examined for COVID-19, the bubbly author met the Kardashians for lunch. She could not consider her eyes at first, asking them, ‘Are you actual?’

Kim and Khloé peppered her with questions on how she began all of it, and how she knew a lot about somebody she’d by no means met.

‘I simply guessed,’ Natalie admitted, recalling that she’d began it after seeing North in a Infants ‘R’ Us industrial when she was an toddler, with her face blurred out.

‘I am on the cellphone and I am like, ”God, North could be so f***Ing pi**ed, are you able to think about you are North West and you are carrying Infants ‘R’ Us? The nerve!’,” Natalie mentioned. ‘A lightweight bulb went off.’

She’d referred to as it Nori’s Black Ebook as a result of Kim and Kanye have been solely carrying black on the time, Natalie mentioned, including that she constructed Nori’s voice off their personalities.

‘It is type of like, ”Should you assume Kanye has ego, in case you assume Kim is just a little direct, meet North West”,’ she informed the sisters.

Natalie even made enjoyable of the way in which she imagined North would pronounce her brother Psalm’s title, as Sam, and the nickname had been adopted by the Kardashians’ circle.

She additionally joked on the web page that nobody acknowledged Khloé’s pal Khadija Haqq McCray, 38, as an alternative calling her by her twin Malika’s title—so she referred to them each as ‘the Malikas.’

Kim and Khloé have been impressed by how sensible and artistic Natalie was, and she thanked them for the expertise of being there.

Kim FaceTimed North and launched her to Natalie, however the lady was too busy consuming ice cream to say greater than a dismissive ‘hello.’

‘Do you care?’ Kim requested her daughter, attempting to get her to say, ‘Good to satisfy you.’

‘Hates all of us,’ Khloé cracked. ‘You bought her persona down completely.’

Elsewhere on the present, Scott Disick, 37, spoke to Kim and Khloé about wrapping up KUWTK, which they’d been taking pictures for 16 years.

‘I am simply curious if now stopping, we’ll float aside just a little,’ he anxious, recalling how the construction of his life modified after they stopped filming throughout the COVID-19 quarantine.

‘Once I began seeing it being a horrible time, it took lots on me,’ Scott mentioned in a confessional. ‘And earlier than you knew it, I used to be in a rehab middle as a result of I used to be enthusiastic about too many issues in my previous, and I felt like I used to be gonna go uncontrolled with out the identical construction.’

Kim advised they prepare biweekly household dinners, which Scott hoped could be weekly.

He all of a sudden felt the necessity to join with every sister individually to assuage his fears that he’d be deserted when the present ended.

He labored out with Khloé, helped Kim examine legislation, and finally talked to Kourtney.

‘I do know that we’re Scott’s solely household and he feels insecure about not with the ability to spend time with the entire household now that the present’s ending,’ she mentioned in a confessional. ‘I wish to make sure that he is aware of that we’ll all be in one another’s lives.’

To cheer Scott up, the Kardashians visited him at residence with a present of remote-control boats.

After they zoomed them round his pool, he requested what was actually happening, and they admitted they have been involved.

‘We really feel like perhaps you miss us,’ Khloé mentioned, and Kim added, ‘Otherwise you’re gonna miss us.’

‘I really feel like for therefore a few years we needed to be collectively,’ Scott shared. ‘When it ends, what’s it gonna be like?’

Kris reminded him how shut all of them lived to one another and mentioned she’d at all times be his mother.

‘You simply present up,’ she promised. ‘I am going to make you lunch, breakfast, dinner, brownies.’

‘I actually do worth this household I am in additional than the rest on the earth,’ Scott informed the cameras.

‘Scott, we’re household,’ Kim emphasised. ‘We’re at all times going to be collectively.’

In a confessional, she informed him, ‘I would like you to know, when that is throughout, you are still our brother. Us filming does not join us. We have been related manner earlier than.’

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will return subsequent week on the E! community.