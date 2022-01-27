Keerthy Suresh Height, Weight, Age, Husband, Family, Instagram Photo & Biography 2022

Keerthy Suresh Height, Weight, Age, Husband, Family, Instagram Photo & Biography | Keerthy Suresh Biography
We are going to tell a brief biography of Keerthy Suresh, the most beautiful actress in the South film industry in Hindi. This article discusses her age, husband, boyfriend, movie, and biography.
Keerthy Suresh was born on 17 October 1992 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Keerthi, 29, completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Trivanthpuram, and graduated with a degree in pearl designing.
Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of filmmaker Suresh Kumar and actress Maneka. Keerthy Suresh has a sister (Revathi). According to the news, Kirti and Sathish are dating each other.
The career of Keerthy Suresh | Keerthy Suresh Filmi Carrer
A favorite of Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, Keerthy made her debut in 2000 with Keerthy Suresh as a girl child in the Malayalam film “Pilot”. She got the role of lead actress for the first time in the film Geethanjali.
After that Keerthy Suresh has given very good performance in movies like “Ring Master, Idhu Anna Mayam, Thokari, Bairwa, Mahnati, Pambhu Satthai, Agnyathavassi, Thana Serendha Kottam”, which is also well-liked by the fans and other stars. has done.
Keerthy Suresh Boyfriend, Husband- Keerthy Suresh’s boyfriend, husband
- Married Status- Unmarried
- Father’s Name- Suresh Kumar (Malayalam Film Producer)
- Mother Name- Maneka (Former Actress)
- Brother’s Name – Not Known
- Sister’s Name – Revati (VFX Specialist)
- Lover / Affair – Comedian Satish (rumored)
Movies like Miss India, Marakkar, Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, A Nanthe” are also going to be released soon, in which Keerthy Suresh will get to see the stellar performance.
Keerthy Suresh has received more than 8 good awards for her art and hard work and her name has also come in the nomination 17 times. Let us inform you that Keerthy Suresh has also been awarded the Best Actress Award for the role of Savitri in the biopic film Mahanati. Kirti is also a fine swimming champion.
Keerthy Suresh, the owner of the hot figure, measures 34-26-34. Keerthy Suresh’s height is 5’4″ and their weight is 55 kg. His intoxicating eyes and thick hair are ruddy blacks in color.
Brief Biography of Keerthy Suresh – Keerthy Suresh Biography in Hindi
- Real name- Keerthy Suresh
- Nickname- Keerthana
- Profession- South actress
- Date of Birth- 13 October 1993
- Age – 29 years (as in 2021)
- Place of Birth- Chennai Tamil Nadu India
- Citizenship – Indian
- Home Address- Trivandrum Kerala India
- School Name- Kendriya Vidyalaya Pattom Thiruvananthapuram
- College/University- Pearl Academy Chennai
- Educational Qualification- BA Honors (Fashion Artist Degree)
- First Malayalam film – Pilots (2000 as a child artist)
- Debut film as a lead actress – Geetanjali (Malayalam film 2013)
- First Tamil film- E Edo Inna Mayam (2015)
- Telugu movie- Nenu Sailaja
- TV Show- Santhanagopalam Malayalam (Child Actor)
- Caste/Religion- Hindu (Nair)
- Favorite food- greens vegetables
- House Address- Lives in a bungalow located in Chennai
- Favorite Occupation- Doing Yoga, Walking, and Swimming
- Net worth – close to $3 million
- Fee – Rs 3 to 5 crore per film
- Height – 5 feet 4 inches, 163 centimeters, 1.63 meters
- Weight – 55 kg, 121 lbs lbs
- Figure size- 34- 28- 36 approx
- Eye color – dark brown
- hair color- black
- bra size- 34 inches
- Waist Size – 28 inches
Keerthy Suresh Favourite Things
- Food – Dosa and things from South India
- Actor- Ajay Devgan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan , Suriya and Vijay
- Actress- Simran and Kajal Aggarwal
- Movie – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Favorite Saint – Christian Divorce
- Favorite place – Europe
- Car- Jaguar XJ and Ford
- Does Keerthy Suresh smoke and consume alcohol? There is no information.
- They have a lot of love for animals and birds, as innocent as they look, they are also simple in heart. Keerthy Suresh has been deceived many times because of her emotions.
- Had Keerthy Suresh not been an actress, she would later pursue a career in fashion designing.
- Let us tell you that Keerthy Suresh dreams that she should play like Kangana Ranaut‘s film Queen, besides her character in Vidya Balan’s film KAHANI was also very much liked by her.
- Elder sister Revathi is currently the principal VFX specialist of Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies.
- Keerthy Suresh’s father is a Malayalam film producer. Keerthy Suresh had done Priyadarshan’s first film, so Priyadarshan had promised that Keerthy Suresh would offer his film in the third year.
- Keerthy Suresh’s debut film was Geetanjali (2013). While completing her studies she did an internship in Scotland for 4 months and London for 2 months.
- She is fond of swimming since childhood when she was young, she received awards for the best swimming.
- Keerthy Suresh worked as a child artist in Pilates (2000), Cobra 2002.
- There is a filmy atmosphere since childhood, let us tell you that South’s superstar Mohanlal, Bollywood director Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh‘s father Suresh Kumar studied together.
- Like Keerthy Suresh, her mother is also a well-known South actress, let us tell you that Maneka has acted in more than 100 Tamil films.
- The news of Keerthy Suresh with famous comedian Satish (Boyfriend) was heard. If the rumors are to be believed, they were dating each other, though Satish got married to Sindhu in 2019.
Keerthy Suresh on Social Media
-
- Instagram Id- keerthysureshofficial
View this post on Instagram
-
- Tick-TOK Id- NA
- Twitter Id- KeerthyOfficial
Dear USA 🇺🇸, Premieres today!! Sakhi is all yours, catch Her in the nearest of your locations. Releasing in 130+ locations by @WeekendCinemaUS , Stay safe and hit the bulls eye a day before the world! pic.twitter.com/WFXTktk3p2
— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 27, 2022
- Facebook Id- Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh upcoming movies in 2021
|name of the movie
|director
|cast
|Miss India
|Narendra Nath
|Nadia, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, and Keerthy Suresh
|(Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham)
|Priyadarshan
|Kalyani Priyadarshan Pranav Mohanlal Kirti Suniel Shetty
|My (Annaatthe)
|Shiva
|Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara
|Maine Thaene Paeye
|Dark woman
|Keerthy Suresh, Subhashree Ganguly, Aari Arjuna
|Maidan
|Amit Sharma
|Ajay Devgan, Priyamani, Keerthy Suresh
List of 10 best films of Keerthy Suresh
|name of the movie
|release date
|cast
|semisquare
|September 2018
|Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Bobby Simha
|greatness
|9 May 2018
|Vijay Devarakonda, Dilgir Salman
|Remo
|7 October 2016
|Sri Divya and KS Ravikumar
|Nenu Selja
|1 January 2016
|Ram Pothineni, Srimukhi
|Nenu Local
|3 February 2017
|Nani, the new moon
|barawa
|12 January 2017
|Vijay, Aparna Vinod, Jagapathi Babu
|Government
|6 November 2018
|Vijay, Kirti, Papri Ghosh, Yogi Babu
|Sandakozhi 2
|18 October 2018
|Vishal, Rajkiran
|A little
|22 September 2016
|Dhanush, Pooja Jhaveri, Keerthy Suresh
|Gitanjali
|14 November 2013
|Nishan, Swapna Menon, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Kirtish
Leave a Comment
