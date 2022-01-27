People

Keerthy Suresh Height, Weight, Age, Husband, Family, Instagram Photo & Biography 2022

9 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Keerthy Suresh Height, Weight, Age, Husband, Family, Instagram Photo & Biography 2022
Written by admin
Keerthy Suresh Height, Weight, Age, Husband, Family, Instagram Photo & Biography 2022

Keerthy Suresh Height, Weight, Age, Husband, Family, Instagram Photo & Biography | Keerthy Suresh Biography

Contents hide
1 Keerthy Suresh Height, Weight, Age, Husband, Family, Instagram Photo & Biography | Keerthy Suresh Biography
2 The career of Keerthy Suresh | Keerthy Suresh Filmi Carrer
2.1 Keerthy Suresh Boyfriend, Husband- Keerthy Suresh’s boyfriend, husband
2.2 Brief Biography of Keerthy Suresh – Keerthy Suresh Biography in Hindi
2.3 Keerthy Suresh Favourite Things
2.4 Keerthy Suresh on Social Media
2.5 Keerthy Suresh upcoming movies in 2021
2.6 List of 10 best films of Keerthy Suresh

We are going to tell a brief biography of Keerthy Suresh, the most beautiful actress in the South film industry in Hindi. This article discusses her age, husband, boyfriend, movie, and biography.

Keerthy Suresh was born on 17 October 1992 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Keerthi, 29, completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Trivanthpuram, and graduated with a degree in pearl designing.

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of filmmaker Suresh Kumar and actress Maneka. Keerthy Suresh has a sister (Revathi). According to the news, Kirti and Sathish are dating each other.

kriti suresh

Kriti Suresh

The career of Keerthy Suresh | Keerthy Suresh Filmi Carrer

A favorite of Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, Keerthy made her debut in 2000 with Keerthy Suresh as a girl child in the Malayalam film “Pilot”. She got the role of lead actress for the first time in the film Geethanjali.

After that Keerthy Suresh has given very good performance in movies like “Ring Master, Idhu Anna Mayam, Thokari, Bairwa, Mahnati, Pambhu Satthai, Agnyathavassi, Thana Serendha Kottam”, which is also well-liked by the fans and other stars. has done.

READ Also  Akash Meena Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Keerthy Suresh Boyfriend, Husband- Keerthy Suresh’s boyfriend, husband

  • Married Status- Unmarried
  • Father’s Name- Suresh Kumar (Malayalam Film Producer)
  • Mother Name- Maneka (Former Actress)
  • Brother’s Name – Not Known
  • Sister’s Name – Revati (VFX Specialist)
  • Lover / Affair – Comedian Satish (rumored)

Movies like Miss India, Marakkar, Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, A Nanthe” are also going to be released soon, in which Keerthy Suresh will get to see the stellar performance.

See Also –Athena karkanis

Keerthy Suresh has received more than 8 good awards for her art and hard work and her name has also come in the nomination 17 times. Let us inform you that Keerthy Suresh has also been awarded the Best Actress Award for the role of Savitri in the biopic film Mahanati. Kirti is also a fine swimming champion.

Keerthy Suresh, the owner of the hot figure, measures 34-26-34. Keerthy Suresh’s height is 5’4″ and their weight is 55 kg. His intoxicating eyes and thick hair are ruddy blacks in color.

Brief Biography of Keerthy Suresh – Keerthy Suresh Biography in Hindi

  • Real name- Keerthy Suresh
  • Nickname- Keerthana
  • Profession- South actress
  • Date of Birth- 13 October 1993
  • Age – 29 years (as in 2021)
  • Place of Birth- Chennai Tamil Nadu India
  • Citizenship – Indian
  • Home Address- Trivandrum Kerala India
  • School Name- Kendriya Vidyalaya Pattom Thiruvananthapuram
  • College/University- Pearl Academy Chennai
  • Educational Qualification- BA Honors (Fashion Artist Degree)
  • First Malayalam film – Pilots (2000 as a child artist)
  • Debut film as a lead actress – Geetanjali (Malayalam film 2013)
  • First Tamil film- E Edo Inna Mayam (2015)
  • Telugu movie- Nenu Sailaja
  • TV Show- Santhanagopalam Malayalam (Child Actor)
  • Caste/Religion- Hindu (Nair)
  • Favorite food- greens vegetables
  • House Address- Lives in a bungalow located in Chennai
  • Favorite Occupation- Doing Yoga, Walking, and Swimming
  • Net worth – close to $3 million
  • Fee – Rs 3 to 5 crore per film
keerthy-suresh

keerthy-Suresh

Keerthy Suresh ki Figure Size & Body Measurements
  • Height – 5 feet 4 inches, 163 centimeters, 1.63 meters
  • Weight – 55 kg, 121 lbs lbs
  • Figure size- 34- 28- 36 approx
  • Eye color – dark brown
  • hair color- black
  • bra size- 34 inches
  • Waist Size – 28 inches
READ Also  A Closer look at Rose Hulse’s upbringing, husband and her career

Keerthy Suresh Favourite Things

  • Food – Dosa and things from South India
  • Actor- Ajay Devgan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan , Suriya and Vijay
  • Actress- Simran and Kajal Aggarwal
  • Movie – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
  • Favorite Saint – Christian Divorce
  • Favorite place – Europe
  • Car- Jaguar XJ and Ford

Read More About – Alex Murdaugh

Facts About Keerthy Suresh
  • Does Keerthy Suresh smoke and consume alcohol? There is no information.
  • They have a lot of love for animals and birds, as innocent as they look, they are also simple in heart. Keerthy Suresh has been deceived many times because of her emotions.
  • Had Keerthy Suresh not been an actress, she would later pursue a career in fashion designing.
  • Let us tell you that Keerthy Suresh dreams that she should play like Kangana Ranaut‘s film Queen, besides her character in Vidya Balan’s film KAHANI was also very much liked by her.
  • Elder sister Revathi is currently the principal VFX specialist of Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies.
  • Keerthy Suresh’s father is a Malayalam film producer. Keerthy Suresh had done Priyadarshan’s first film, so Priyadarshan had promised that Keerthy Suresh would offer his film in the third year.
  • Keerthy Suresh’s debut film was Geetanjali (2013). While completing her studies she did an internship in Scotland for 4 months and London for 2 months.
  • She is fond of swimming since childhood when she was young, she received awards for the best swimming.
  • Keerthy Suresh worked as a child artist in Pilates (2000), Cobra 2002.
  • There is a filmy atmosphere since childhood, let us tell you that South’s superstar Mohanlal, Bollywood director Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh‘s father Suresh Kumar studied together.
  • Like Keerthy Suresh, her mother is also a well-known South actress, let us tell you that Maneka has acted in more than 100 Tamil films.
  • The news of Keerthy Suresh with famous comedian Satish (Boyfriend) was heard. If the rumors are to be believed, they were dating each other, though Satish got married to Sindhu in 2019.
READ Also  How is Prichard Colon doing in 2021? The former Pro boxer has made stunning progress in his recovery

You would like to know more about – Ben Shapiro

Keerthy Suresh on Social Media

kriti suresh biography

Kriti Suresh biography

    • Instagram Id- keerthysureshofficial

    • Tick-TOK Id- NA
    • Twitter Id- KeerthyOfficial

  • Facebook Id- Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh upcoming movies in 2021

name of the movie director cast
Miss India Narendra Nath Nadia, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, and Keerthy Suresh
(Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham) Priyadarshan Kalyani Priyadarshan Pranav Mohanlal Kirti Suniel Shetty
My (Annaatthe) Shiva Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara
Maine Thaene Paeye Dark woman Keerthy Suresh, Subhashree Ganguly, Aari Arjuna
Maidan Amit Sharma Ajay Devgan, Priyamani, Keerthy Suresh

Read Also About – Mary Austin

List of 10 best films of Keerthy Suresh

name of the movie release date cast
semisquare September 2018 Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Bobby Simha
greatness 9 May 2018 Vijay Devarakonda, Dilgir Salman
Remo 7 October 2016 Sri Divya and KS Ravikumar
Nenu Selja 1 January 2016 Ram Pothineni, Srimukhi
Nenu Local 3 February 2017 Nani, the new moon
barawa 12 January 2017 Vijay, Aparna Vinod, Jagapathi Babu
Government 6 November 2018 Vijay, Kirti, Papri Ghosh, Yogi Babu
Sandakozhi 2 18 October 2018 Vishal, Rajkiran
A little 22 September 2016 Dhanush, Pooja Jhaveri, Keerthy Suresh
Gitanjali 14 November 2013 Nishan, Swapna Menon, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Kirtish

See Also – Savannah Brinson

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment