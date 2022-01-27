Keerthy Suresh Height, Weight, Age, Husband, Family, Instagram Photo & Biography 2022

Keerthy Suresh Height, Weight, Age, Husband, Family, Instagram Photo & Biography | Keerthy Suresh Biography

We are going to tell a brief biography of Keerthy Suresh, the most beautiful actress in the South film industry in Hindi. This article discusses her age, husband, boyfriend, movie, and biography.

Keerthy Suresh was born on 17 October 1992 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Keerthi, 29, completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Trivanthpuram, and graduated with a degree in pearl designing.

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of filmmaker Suresh Kumar and actress Maneka. Keerthy Suresh has a sister (Revathi). According to the news, Kirti and Sathish are dating each other.

The career of Keerthy Suresh | Keerthy Suresh Filmi Carrer

A favorite of Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, Keerthy made her debut in 2000 with Keerthy Suresh as a girl child in the Malayalam film “Pilot”. She got the role of lead actress for the first time in the film Geethanjali.

After that Keerthy Suresh has given very good performance in movies like “Ring Master, Idhu Anna Mayam, Thokari, Bairwa, Mahnati, Pambhu Satthai, Agnyathavassi, Thana Serendha Kottam”, which is also well-liked by the fans and other stars. has done.

Keerthy Suresh Boyfriend, Husband- Keerthy Suresh’s boyfriend, husband

Married Status- Unmarried

Unmarried Father’s Name- Suresh Kumar (Malayalam Film Producer)

Suresh Kumar (Malayalam Film Producer) Mother Name- Maneka (Former Actress)

Maneka (Former Actress) Brother’s Name – Not Known

Not Known Sister’s Name – Revati (VFX Specialist)

Name – Revati (VFX Specialist) Lover / Affair – Comedian Satish (rumored)

Movies like Miss India, Marakkar, Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, A Nanthe” are also going to be released soon, in which Keerthy Suresh will get to see the stellar performance.

Keerthy Suresh has received more than 8 good awards for her art and hard work and her name has also come in the nomination 17 times. Let us inform you that Keerthy Suresh has also been awarded the Best Actress Award for the role of Savitri in the biopic film Mahanati. Kirti is also a fine swimming champion.

Keerthy Suresh, the owner of the hot figure, measures 34-26-34. Keerthy Suresh’s height is 5’4″ and their weight is 55 kg. His intoxicating eyes and thick hair are ruddy blacks in color.

Brief Biography of Keerthy Suresh – Keerthy Suresh Biography in Hindi

Real name- Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh Nickname- Keerthana

Profession- South actress

South actress Date of Birth- 13 October 1993

13 October 1993 Age – 29 years (as in 2021)

– 29 years (as in 2021) Place of Birth- Chennai Tamil Nadu India

Chennai Tamil Nadu India Citizenship – Indian

Indian Home Address- Trivandrum Kerala India

Trivandrum Kerala India School Name- Kendriya Vidyalaya Pattom Thiruvananthapuram

Kendriya Vidyalaya Pattom Thiruvananthapuram College/University- Pearl Academy Chennai

Pearl Academy Chennai Educational Qualification- BA Honors (Fashion Artist Degree)

BA Honors (Fashion Artist Degree) First Malayalam film – Pilots (2000 as a child artist)

Pilots (2000 as a child artist) Debut film as a lead actress – Geetanjali (Malayalam film 2013)

Geetanjali (Malayalam film 2013) First Tamil film- E Edo Inna Mayam (2015)

E Edo Inna Mayam (2015) Telugu movie- Nenu Sailaja

Nenu Sailaja TV Show- Santhanagopalam Malayalam (Child Actor)

Santhanagopalam Malayalam (Child Actor) Caste/Religion- Hindu (Nair)

Hindu (Nair) Favorite food- greens vegetables

greens vegetables House Address- Lives in a bungalow located in Chennai

Lives in a bungalow located in Chennai Favorite Occupation- Doing Yoga, Walking, and Swimming

Doing Yoga, Walking, and Swimming Net worth – close to $3 million

worth – close to $3 million Fee – Rs 3 to 5 crore per film

Keerthy Suresh ki Figure Size & Body Measurements

Height – 5 feet 4 inches, 163 centimeters, 1.63 meters

– 5 feet 4 inches, 163 centimeters, 1.63 meters Weight – 55 kg, 121 lbs lbs

– 55 kg, 121 lbs lbs Figure size- 34- 28- 36 approx

34- 28- 36 approx Eye color – dark brown

dark brown hair color- black

black bra size- 34 inches

34 inches Waist Size – 28 inches

Keerthy Suresh Favourite Things

Food – Dosa and things from South India

– Dosa and things from South India Actor- Ajay Devgan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan , Suriya and Vijay

Ajay Devgan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan , Suriya and Vijay Actress- Simran and Kajal Aggarwal

Simran and Kajal Aggarwal Movie – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Favorite Saint – Christian Divorce

– Christian Divorce Favorite place – Europe

Europe Car- Jaguar XJ and Ford

Facts About Keerthy Suresh

Does Keerthy Suresh smoke and consume alcohol? There is no information.

They have a lot of love for animals and birds, as innocent as they look, they are also simple in heart. Keerthy Suresh has been deceived many times because of her emotions.

many times because of her emotions. Had Keerthy Suresh not been an actress, she would later pursue a career in fashion designing.

Let us tell you that Keerthy Suresh dreams that she should play like Kangana Ranaut‘s film Queen , besides her character in Vidya Balan’s film KAHANI was also very much liked by her.

, besides her character in was also very much liked by her. Elder sister Revathi is currently the principal VFX specialist of Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies.

Keerthy Suresh’s father is a Malayalam film producer. Keerthy Suresh had done Priyadarshan’s first film, so Priyadarshan had promised that Keerthy Suresh would offer his film in the third year.

Keerthy Suresh’s debut film was Geetanjali (2013) . While completing her studies she did an internship in Scotland for 4 months and London for 2 months.

. While completing her studies she did an internship in Scotland for 4 months and London for 2 months. She is fond of swimming since childhood when she was young, she received awards for the best swimming.

Keerthy Suresh worked as a child artist in Pilates (2000), Cobra 2002.

There is a filmy atmosphere since childhood, let us tell you that South’s superstar Mohanlal, Bollywood director Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh ‘s father Suresh Kumar studied together.

Suresh Kumar studied together. Like Keerthy Suresh, her mother is also a well-known South actress, let us tell you that Maneka has acted in more than 100 Tamil films.

The news of Keerthy Suresh with famous comedian Satish (Boyfriend) was heard. If the rumors are to be believed, they were dating each other, though Satish got married to Sindhu in 2019.

Keerthy Suresh on Social Media

Instagram Id- keerthysureshofficial



View this post on Instagram

Tick-TOK Id- NA Twitter Id- KeerthyOfficial



Dear USA 🇺🇸, Premieres today!! Sakhi is all yours, catch Her in the nearest of your locations. Releasing in 130+ locations by @WeekendCinemaUS , Stay safe and hit the bulls eye a day before the world! pic.twitter.com/WFXTktk3p2

Facebook Id- Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh upcoming movies in 2021

name of the movie director cast

Miss India Narendra Nath Nadia, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, and Keerthy Suresh (Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham) Priyadarshan Kalyani Priyadarshan Pranav Mohanlal Kirti Suniel Shetty My (Annaatthe) Shiva Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara Maine Thaene Paeye Dark woman Keerthy Suresh, Subhashree Ganguly, Aari Arjuna Maidan Amit Sharma Ajay Devgan, Priyamani, Keerthy Suresh

List of 10 best films of Keerthy Suresh

name of the movie release date cast